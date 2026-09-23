Subcontractorhub And Financeit Partner To Make Home Improvement Financing Easier In Canada

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Contractors in Canada can now offer homeowners monthly payment plans for projects up to $100,000 without leaving the SubcontractorHub platform.

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SubcontractorHub, the growth platform for roofing, solar, HVAC and home services contractors, today announced a partnership with Financeit, a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing in Canada. The integration puts homeowner financing directly inside the SubcontractorHub platform, so contractors can present affordable monthly payment options in the same conversation where they present the quote.Price is where good projects stall. A homeowner wants the new roof, the heat pump or the solar array, then sees the total and asks for time to think. Sending that homeowner off to find their own funding adds days to the sale and gives the job a chance to die quietly.The partnership closes that gap. Financing lives in the same dashboard contractors already use to build estimates, manage jobs and collect payment. There is no second system to log into and no handoff to a third party.What contractors get:1. Financing on projects up to $100,000, presented at the point of sale2. Fast digital approvals, so homeowners get an answer in the appointment instead of a week later3. Monthly payment options that turn a large project total into a number homeowners can plan around4. Multi-stage funding for phased work, so cash flow matches the build schedule5. One platform for quoting, project management, payments and financing"Most jobs don't die because the homeowner didn't want the work. They die because nobody made it affordable in the moment," said Joe Martin, Chief Marketing Officer at SubcontractorHub. "Putting Financeit inside the platform means a contractor in Canada can go from quote to approved payment plan on the same visit. That's the difference between a signed contract and a follow up that never happens.""Contractors shouldn't have to juggle another tool to offer financing," said Amar Samra, VP, Business Development & Enterprise Partnerships at Financeit. "By embedding Financeit where SubcontractorHub users already run their business, we're making it simple to give homeowners fast approvals and payment terms they can actually plan around. Bigger approved budgets mean more complete projects, and that is a win for the homeowner and the contractor."The integration is available now to SubcontractorHub customers across roofing, solar, HVAC, water treatment, and other home services industries. Contractors can learn more or book a demo at .About SubcontractorHubSubcontractorHub is an all-in-one growth platform for contractors in roofing, solar, HVAC and the broader home services trades. From proposals and project management to payments and AI-powered sales tools, SubcontractorHub gives contractors one system to run and grow the business. More jobs. Less chaos. Learn more at .About FinanceitFinanceit Canada Inc. is a leading provider of point-of-sale financing solutions for the home improvement, recreational vehicles, and retail sectors. Founded in 2011, the company helps people make major purchases more affordable through simple, fair, and flexible payment plans offered by enterprise businesses, big box retailers, OEMs, and dealer networks. Financeit has over 10,000 dealers coast to coast, has funded over $10 billion in total loans since inception, and serviced nearly 1 million Canadians. Financeit's cloud-based technology empowers merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with plain-language loan terms, no prepayment penalties, and built-in customer protection that releases funds only when customers are satisfied, while ensuring a transparent and efficient loan application process that supports merchant partners across Canada. Trusted by merchants and financial institutions and backed by rigorous onboarding, oversight, and risk management. For more information, visit .

Joe Martin

SubcontractorHub

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SubcontractorHub and Financeit Partner to Make Home Improvement Financing Easier in Canada News Provided By SubcontractorHub September 23, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Technology



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