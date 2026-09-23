The Power Of The Pitch® Announces Its Top 10 Semi-Finalists

The Power of The Pitch® Top 10 Semi-Finalists and two Rockstar Founders to Watch will take the stage in Toronto on October 26, 2026. Presented by I Am Unbreakable® Global Media in partnership with The Scotiabank Women Initiative®.

The Power of The Pitch® puts storytelling, business evidence and trust at the centre of the leadership strategies helping women-led ventures grow.

- Adrianne Fekete, Founder & CEO | I Am Unbreakable® Global MediaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TORONTO, Ontario, September 23, 2026: Ten women entrepreneurs have been named semifinalists for The Power of The Pitch, a national visibility platform created by I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media to connect women-led ventures with media, mentors, strategic partners and pathways to capital.The founders will take the stage at The Quay in Toronto on October 26, 2026, where they will present their businesses and the stories behind them before leaders spanning entrepreneurship, finance, investment, governance and business growth. Two additional entrepreneurs have been selected for the Spotlight Series: Rockstar Founders to Watch, presented in partnership with Guardian WomenTM.The Power of The Pitchis presented by I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media in partnership with The Scotiabank Women InitiativeStorytelling Is Becoming A Leadership AdvantageIn a business environment crowded with information and challenged by skepticism, the leaders who break through are often those who can make people understand not only what they are building, but why it matters. For Adrianne Fekete, Founder and CEO of I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media, a compelling founder story is far more than a presentation skill. It is a leadership strategy.“A strong pitch does more than explain a business. It reveals how a founder thinks, why she acts and whether she can bring customers, employees, partners and investors with her,” says Fekete.“In today's trust economy, storytelling is not decoration. It is a strategic leadership advantage.”Fekete evaluates every pitch through three questions: Did the founder's story move me? Did she create a genuine connection? Do I clearly understand what she is building and why it matters? Those questions uncover the leadership behind the business. What did the founder experience that made this problem impossible to ignore? Whose struggle did she understand deeply enough to act upon? What has she learned, changed or overcome that influences how she leads today?“Before someone invests in your company, recommends your work or puts their reputation behind an introduction, they must have confidence in you,” says Fekete.“Your story creates connection. Your evidence builds credibility. Your clarity gives people the confidence to act.” That confidence travels. A journalist remembers the story. A customer recommends the company. A strategic partner makes an introduction. An investor requests another conversation. Story creates connection. Connection opens the door to trust. Trust gives people the confidence to act.The Business Case Must Be As Strong As The StoryThe semifinalists will be expected to unite human connection with commercial credibility. Each pitch must communicate a meaningful customer need, evidence of demand, a viable revenue model and a clear plan for growth.Judges will examine how founders understand their markets, make decisions and translate ambition into measurable progress. The live program combines five-minute pitches, judges' questions and strategic conversations designed to help promising companies become understood, remembered and connected to people who can support their next stage of growth.Introducing The Top 10 SemifinalistsDomenique Mastronardi | Beck's BrothMiki Talebi | ooméDani Kagan | Mave & ChezMackensey Bacon | NodeAIUrnaa Yondon | YGEOSCIENCESabine MacDonald | Somanai Energy LoungeLatchmi Raghunanan | Maman BiomedicalHannah Choi | SpotliteMary Forhan | Bariatric TechnologiesYulia Druzhnikova | PioneerIPThese founders will compete for the opportunity to advance to The Power of The Pitchfinals at The Power of I AmSummit on February 22, 2027.Spotlight Series: Rockstar Founders To Watch. In partnership with Guardian WomenTM, the Spotlight Series will feature:Kathy Vurinaris | SleaksAfshan Ahmad | NeuraVueThe Judging PanelThe judging panel brings together Sarah Jordan, Michele Romanow, Moriah Linton, Micha Choi, Chantal McNeily and Dejana Du. Their perspectives across entrepreneurship, finance, investment, governance and growth will help examine the strategy, evidence and leadership behind each business. Dr. Deborah Rosati will serve as your incredible MC, with Chris McMartin as your co-host.A Platform Built Beyond The CompetitionThe Power of The Pitchis part of the wider I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media ecosystem, which uses its magazine, podcast, live experiences and community to create visibility and opportunity for women. Its purpose extends beyond selecting a winner by helping founders build trusted relationships and gain access to media, mentors, strategic networks and potential funding pathways. I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media also recognizes the Top 20 founders and every entrepreneur who applied or was nominated.“To every founder who applied or was nominated and trusted us with her story, our relationship does not end with this selection,” says Fekete.“Through The Power of The Pitchand the I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media ecosystem, we will continue to support these women, advance their visibility and create meaningful introductions that can open doors to media, mentorship, strategic partnerships and new opportunities for growth.”The announcement advances the organization's mission to empower one billion women to be seen, amplified and funded.Event InformationThe Power of The PitchOctober 26, 2026The Quay, TorontoMain program: 11:30 AM to 5:30 PMCelebration and networking: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PMAbout I Am UnbreakableGlobal MediaFounded by entrepreneur, bestselling author and speaker Adrianne Fekete, I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media is a global media and leadership ecosystem connecting storytelling with visibility, influence and opportunity. Through its magazine, podcast, live experiences and Front-Row SisterCommunity, the organization creates stages, relationships and strategic pathways that help women advance their careers, grow their businesses and build lasting impact.Rooted in connection, collaboration and community, its mission is to empower one billion women to be seen, amplified and funded.

Adrianne Fekete

I Am Unbreakable® Global Media

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