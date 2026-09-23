Outshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Drops Fall Lineup With International, North American & East Coast Premieres Oct. 15 25

The OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival returns to South Florida this fall! Internationally acclaimed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural festivals in the world, this season's line-up offers thought-provoking, entertaining, & educational features, documentaries and shorts.

La Bola Negra, co-written and produced by Javier Calvo & Javier Ambrossi and starring staring Guitarricadelafuente, Miguel Bernardeau, Carlos González, Milo Quifes, Lola Dueñas, Julio Torres, Penélope Cruz, & Glenn Close, opens OUTshine on Oct. 15.

Special events, filmmaker panels and themed parties make OUTshine glow! Partygoers got stoked at last year's Halloween Psycho Beach Party. This year, viewers can sink their teeth into the vampire Centerpiece feature No Rest for the Wicked.

Award-winning historical drama La Bola Negra opens the internationally acclaimed cultural festival now celebrating 28 years of film diversity in South Florida

- Mark Gilbert, executive director, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival returns for its Fall Edition running October 15 – 25, 2026, in South Florida. This edition brings more than 20 new international, North American, East Coast and Florida premieres from 20 countries to Broward and Miami-Dade counties! Buckle down for the return of the intriguing OUTshine After Dark, a thrilling Halloween-themed Centerpiece Film and afterparty, a locally-produced documentary sneak preview plus special events, filmmaker panels and surprises created to unite South Florida cinephiles.

Internationally acclaimed as one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural festivals in the world, this season's OUTshine line-up reinforces the festival team's commitment to artistic and cultural solidarity by offering vibrant, thought-provoking, entertaining and educational star-studded features, documentaries and shorts.

“The joy of OUTshine has always been that we are a comfortable place to experience films together - to join old friends and make new ones. This fall, we've filled our OUTshine program with the brightest stars, the most talented international filmmakers and seasonal surprises designed to delight, chill and thrill,” said Mark Gilbert, executive director, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival.“When our stories were being pushed off screens, out of libraries, and off stages. Telling them wasn't just bold. It was necessary. For 28 years, we have kept the lights on for LGBTQ stories in South Florida and we will continue to stand strong, proud and united.”

Highlights include:

Opening Film: Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. - La Bola Negra (Spain, France 2026) at Regal Dania Pointe with an afterparty to follow at Dania Pointe's 14 North Daiquiri Bar.

Men's & Ladies Spotlight Films: Oct. 17, 7:15 p.m. - Flesh & Fuel (Du Fioul dans les artères) (France, Poland, 2026) and Mouse (United States, 2026) at Paradigm Cinemas: Gateway Fort Lauderdale with an afterparty at J. Mark's Restaurant.

Cocktails & Cinema: Oct. 19 & Oct. 20 - On Oct. 19, at 7:15 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale, it's the Florida premiere of Loves Company (United States, 2026) at Paradigm Cinemas: Gateway Fort Lauderdale; In Miami, at 7 p.m., it's The Old Man and The Parrot (USA, 2026), and the short films Hogar, Brackish, and Duke at O Cinema South Beach. On Oct. 20, Fort Lauderdale sneak previews the hometown feature The Drive (USA, 2026); in Miami, it's Bea Arthur: The Documentary (USA, 2026).

Centerpiece Film: Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. - Florida premiere of No Rest for the Wicked (Faroe Islands, 2026) followed by a spirited Halloween afterparty.

Noche CineMundo: Oct. 23, 7 p.m. - international premiere of Love on a Tightrope (Tal Vez) (Spain, 2026) and Florida premiere of Narciso (Paraguay, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, Spain, France, Uruguay, 2026) followed by the return of Outshine After Dark featuring the Southeast premiere of Corpus (USA, 2026) at Silverspot Cinema Downtown Miami.

Closing Night: Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. - Florida premiere of Before I Do (United States, 2026), at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

Other festival highlights this season include the world premieres of The Mirror (Argentina, 2026) and The Fixation (La Fijación) (Argentina, United Kingdom, 2026), plus international premieres of Ballroom (France, 2026), Whispering Trees (Germany, 2026), and The Last Routine (Šampión) (Slovakia, Czech Republic, 2026). Heir to Secrets (L'Héritier des secrets) (Morocco, Canada, 2025) will make its U.S. premiere while East Coast premieres include the animated sci-fi romp Jim Queen (France, Belgium, 2026), The Golden Age (L'Âge d'Or) (France, Italy, 2026), A Good Child (好孩子) (Singapore, 2025), The Arrangement (L'Arrangement) (France, 2025), and Chica Checa (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, 2026). I Am Mario (Soy Mario) (Mexico, 2026), a Southeast premiere, takes the Trans Spotlight slot while Labrador or the Autopsy of Silence (Labrador or Autopsie du silence) (Canada, 2026), Downtown (Netherlands, 2026), I Come Home (Canada, 2026), and Mineshaft: The Cruising Murders (United States, 2026) add to the regional Florida premieres.

“We are proud to return with another impressive festival featuring LGBTQ films that deserve the spotlight; films in a wide variety of genres – from dramas, to comedies to science fiction and beyond - that speak to our shared human experiences,” said Joe Bilancio, director of programming, OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival.“We're especially thrilled to showcase our local filmmakers and personal stories such as The Drive documenting real people and struggles in our own backyard. As South Florida is a true melting pot, we're pleased offer creative and inspiring films that bridge cultural and generational divides. Bring your family. Bring your friends and join us in celebrating solidarity and belonging.”

The festival continues with select films available for OUTshine At-Home viewing from October 26 – November 1.

This year's OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Fall Edition is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners as well with the support of the City of Miami Beach, Cultural Affairs Program, Cultural Arts Council. Support has also been provided from the Broward County Cultural Division, who is supported by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners. This program was also made possible by a joint grant from The Our Fund Foundation and support from FAB! Funding Arts Broward.

It is presented by CAN Community Health and HotSpots! Media/It's Happening Out. The Premiere sponsor is Gilead and Grand sponsors are Google, Wilton River Suites, and Paradigm Cinemas: Gateway Fort Lauderdale. Major sponsors are PreventionX, QCare+, Delta, Tito's and AHF. Supporting sponsors are Latinos Salud, Fast Printz and Planet Printers. Media partners include Culture Owl, The Bulletin, I Love Gay Movies, EDGE Media, Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald, MOCHEE, TampaBayGay, OUT SFL, OutClique, queerguru, Wire magazine, Skirt South Florida and GPR| Goodman Public Relations. Screening and Community sponsors are J. Mark's Restaurant, Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Total Wine & More and Broward Arts Calendar.

Ticket subscription packages and individual tickets start at $17. OUTshine passholders and Producer Circle members receive priority advance ticket purchase opportunities. For a full listing of films, parties and special events and to purchase tickets, visit outshinefilm.

Michael Goodman

GPR | Goodman Public Relations

+1 954-446-0806

email us here

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OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival Drops Fall Lineup with International, North American & East Coast Premieres Oct. 15 – 25 News Provided By GPR | Goodman Public Relations September 23, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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