Laughlin Constable Public Relations' Emily Miller Named PRSA Chicago Young Professional Of The Year

Laughlin Constable Public Relations

LCPR's Emily Miller accepts PRSA Chicago Young Professional of the Year Award

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Laughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR) announced today that Account Executive Emily Miller has been named recipient of the 2026 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Chicago Young Professional of the Year Award. The honor recognizes an early-career public relations professional who demonstrates exceptional professional achievement, leadership, and a commitment to the industry. The award was presented at the organization's annual award gala on September 17th.“In my 35-year career in agency public relations, I have encountered several professionals who stand out immediately as someone who I want on my team. Emily Miller is exactly one of those young professionals,” said Kris Naidl, APR, head of Laughlin Constable Public Relations.“Emily has a true thirst for learning about PR – the craft – from its research and strategy components to client relations, techniques and form, and a relentless pursuit of results. She is the perfect representative for our profession today and for years to come.”Miller earned her bachelor's degree in public relations from Marquette University in 2023 and joined LCPR's Chicago office in 2025 after two years at another agency. In just her first year with LCPR, she secured a national feature on Good Morning America for client O&H Danish Bakery, supported the 2026 grand opening of PENN Entertainment's $360 million Hollywood Casino and Hotel Aurora through event planning, media relations and influencer marketing, has generated consistent national and regional coverage for Chicago's Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and more.Miller has been active in PRSA since the start of her career, serving as Chapter Administrator for the PRSA Southeast Wisconsin Chapter and as a planning committee volunteer for the 2025 PRSA Midwest District Conference.About Laughlin Constable Public RelationsLaughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR), part of Laughlin Constable - an independent, full-service creative agency - provides strategic public relations services across Illinois, Wisconsin, the greater Midwest region and nationwide. LCPR delivers award-winning campaigns in national and regional media relations, crisis communications, public affairs, issues management, strategic communications, spokesperson training, influencer marketing and special events. The team includes multiple professionals Accredited in Public Relations (APR).With offices in both Chicago and Milwaukee, LCPR supports organizations across the Midwest and throughout the U.S. The agency is the exclusive Illinois and Wisconsin affiliate of PRConsultants Group, Inc., a North American network offering local-market expertise and on-the-ground support across the United States and Canada.For more information, visit laughlinpr.

Kris Naidl

Laughlin Constable

+1 312-995-8569

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Laughlin Constable Public Relations' Emily Miller Named PRSA Chicago Young Professional of the Year News Provided By Laughlin Constable September 23, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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