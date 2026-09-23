Phio Pharmaceuticals To Present Clinical Development Update & Upcoming Catalysts At Life Sciences Future 2026 Conference

Phio Pharmaceuticals will present an update on its completed Phase 1b PH-762 study and planned next steps at the Life Sciences Future 2026 Conference on September 30.

Phio Pharmaceuticals CEO Robert Bitterman will discuss PH-762's clinical progress and the INTASYL platform at Life Sciences Future 2026 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Company to Highlight Next Stage of PH-762 Clinical Development in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

- Robert Bitterman, CEO & President of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer, today announced that it will present at the Life Sciences Future 2026 Conference, taking place September 30 to October 1, 2026, at the Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the Company's completed Phase 1b clinical study of PH-762 in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), including planned next steps designed to advance the program toward its next stage of clinical development.The presentation will highlight Phio's strategy to build on the favorable safety profile demonstrated in the Phase 1b study and discuss key upcoming clinical, regulatory, and development objectives intended to unlock further value from the PH-762 program.“Our participation at Life Sciences Future Conference provides an opportunity to share our progress with investors, industry leaders, and potential strategic partners,” said Robert Bitterman, CEO and President, Phio Pharmaceuticals.“We look forward to discussing the advancement of PH-762 and the significant potential of our INTASYL platform to address unmet needs in cancer treatment.”In addition to the company presentation, members of Phio's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.Presentation Details:Date: September 30, 2026Time: 10:20 AM (ET)Event: Life Sciences Future 2026 ConferenceLocation: Sheraton Valley Forge Hotel, King of Prussia, PennsylvaniaLife Sciences Future is the annual gathering of Pennsylvania's life sciences community, hosted by Life Sciences PA, bringing together biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, investors, strategic partners, and industry advisors to discuss innovation and opportunities across the life sciences sector.About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website, .Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“intends,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“indicates,”“plans,”“expects,”“suggests,”“may,”“would,”“should,”“potential,”“designed to,”“will,”“ongoing,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“could” and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, the possibility that our INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology will make the body's immune cells more effective in killing cancer cells, the potential for PH-762 to present a viable non-surgical alternative for skin cancer, our plans and expectations regarding FDA submissions and related interactions, including our intention to meet with the FDA to discuss potential next steps in the clinical trial design and development of PH-762, our belief that submission of our comprehensive briefing package to the FDA will support the next stage of clinical development of PH-762 and is an important step toward unlocking the PH-762 clinical potential in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, our belief that we will work with the FDA as we pursue the next phase of development of PH-762, our belief that activities supporting the next phase of clinical development of pH-762 are expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027, and statements regarding our clinical strategy, development plans and timelines and other future events.These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of future FDA interactions on the development of our product candidates; our ability to work with the FDA; the development of our product candidates, results from our nonclinical, preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption“Risk Factors” and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:...Corporate AffairsMedia Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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PHIO to present PH-762 clinical update at Life Sciences Future 2026 on Sept. 30.

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Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Development Update & Upcoming Catalysts at Life Sciences Future 2026 Conference News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. September 23, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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