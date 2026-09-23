Chaparral Car Wash Highlights Combined Vehicle and Dog-Wash Access in Southeast Calgary

The family-owned Calgary SE facility has refreshed information on its vehicle wash bays, touchless wash, larger-vehicle access and three dog-wash stations.

- Jaskiran JohalCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chaparral Car Wash has refreshed its online service information to help southeast Calgary residents understand the range of vehicle and pet-washing options available at its 194 Avenue SE facility. The family-owned business combines automatic and self-service vehicle washing with larger truck and RV bays and dedicated dog-wash stations, allowing customers to review several distinct cleaning options before visiting.The updated material gives additional context to drivers researching a touchless car wash Calgary. Chaparral Car Wash offers an automatic touch-free option for customers who prefer an exterior wash without brush contact. The company's website also explains self-service washing for drivers who want direct control over rinse, soap, wax and other wash functions. Providing both formats at one location allows customers to choose based on time, vehicle condition and personal preference.Larger vehicles are another focus of the facility. Chaparral states that it has eight standard self-serve wash bays, including four larger bays with nine-foot clearance, as well as four RV wash bays with 13-foot-9-inch clearance. Publishing those dimensions can be useful for pickup, work-truck and recreational-vehicle owners who need to confirm access before driving to a wash location.The same facility also serves pet owners searching for a dog wash Calgary, AB. Chaparral's dog-wash area includes three semi-private tubs with ramps, shampoo and conditioner, blow dryers and aprons. The service is designed for owners who want to wash their dogs themselves while leaving the water, hair and cleanup at a purpose-built facility rather than handling the entire process at home.Bringing those functions together creates an unusual local service combination. Someone searching for a car and dog wash Calgary can wash a vehicle and use a dedicated pet-wash station at the same address. For families returning from parks, trails or outdoor activities, that can simplify a cleanup trip when both a vehicle and a dog need attention.The refreshed information also emphasizes practical facility details. Chaparral Car Wash is located at 1800 194 Avenue SE in Calgary and lists daily hours from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The business serves communities including Chaparral, Walden, Legacy, Silverado, Sundance, Somerset and nearby parts of southeast Calgary. Payment and wash-card information is also available through the company website.Vehicle-cleaning needs can vary substantially by season in Calgary. Winter salt and slush, spring mud, summer dust and longer road trips can create different levels of exterior buildup. By describing touchless, self-serve and larger-vehicle options separately, the updated pages give customers more useful information than a single generic car-wash description.Chaparral Car Wash says the service refresh is focused on clarity: helping drivers and dog owners understand bay types, equipment and access before arriving at the site.The combined site also addresses a practical issue for households with multiple cleaning tasks. Vehicle and pet washing each create water, dirt and cleanup at home, and both can be more difficult during cold weather. A purpose-built facility provides designated equipment and drainage for those jobs. The company's updated descriptions make clear that the dog-wash area is self-service and distinct from professional grooming, while the vehicle bays are intended for exterior washing rather than full detailing.For larger-vehicle owners, published clearance information can prevent an unnecessary trip. Recreational vehicles, lifted pickups and commercial trucks can exceed the dimensions of ordinary wash bays, particularly when roof equipment or accessories are involved. Chaparral's online material gives customers a reference point, while drivers remain responsible for confirming that their specific vehicle can safely enter and use the selected bay.Payment and equipment availability are also part of practical trip planning. Customers may arrive for a quick automatic wash, a longer self-serve session, an RV bay or a dog-wash visit, and each use has different time and equipment needs. Keeping these categories clearly separated online helps reduce uncertainty and lets households combine tasks only when doing so makes sense for their schedule.ConclusionThe facility will continue maintaining its online service information so Calgary SE residents can plan vehicle and pet cleaning around the type of wash, vehicle size and equipment they need. The combined format remains centered on practical access to self-service, touchless, truck, RV and dog-wash options at one location.About Chaparral Car WashChaparral Car Wash is a family-owned truck, RV, car and dog-wash facility at 1800 194 Avenue SE in Calgary, Alberta. The site includes self-serve bays, an automatic touchless wash, large truck and RV bays and three dog-wash stations. It serves Chaparral, Walden, Legacy, Silverado, Sundance, Somerset and surrounding southeast Calgary communities.

Jaskiran Johal

Chaparral Car Wash

+1 403-254-9900

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Chaparral Car Wash Highlights Combined Vehicle and Dog-Wash Access in Southeast Calgary

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chaparral Car Wash Highlights Combined Vehicle and Dog-Wash Access in Southeast Calgary News Provided By Ace SEO Consulting September 23, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.