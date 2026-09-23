Marriages Now Last A Record 13 Years Before Divorce, New ONS Figures Show

Marriages that end in divorce now last an average of 13.0 years

ONS data for England and Wales shows 105,002 divorces in 2025, a flat divorce rate of 8.4 per 1,000 and one in four divorces ending a marriage of 20+ years.

- Jess Knauf, Director of Client Strategy, Mediate UKLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Couples in England and Wales who divorced in 2025 had been married for an average of 13.0 years, the longest since records began in 1963. The figure comes from new Office for National Statistics (ONS) data published on 23 September 2026, and continues a steady rise from a low of 8.9 years in 1985.The ONS release, Divorces and dissolutions in England and Wales: 2024 and 2025, also shows that divorce numbers have held steady for three years. There were 105,002 divorces in 2025, and the divorce rate for opposite-sex couples was 8.4 per 1,000 married people, the same as in 2023 and 2024 and well below the 1993 peak of 14.2.More long marriages ending in divorceMediate UK analysis of the ONS data tables shows that around one in four opposite-sex divorces in 2025 (26.4%) ended a marriage of 20 years or more. A further 8,727 divorces ended marriages of 30 years or more, up 10% on the 7,930 recorded in 2015.Couples who married more recently are less likely to divorce early. An estimated 16.3% of couples who married in 2015 had divorced before their 10th wedding anniversary, compared with 24.7% of couples who married in 1995.No-fault divorce is now the normIn 2025, 94.2% of divorces and civil partnership dissolutions were granted under the no-fault law introduced in April 2022. Nearly three in four of those cases (74.1%) came from one person applying alone, while 25.9% were joint applications. Among opposite-sex couples, women made 61.2% of sole applications and men made 35.6%.Key figures (ONS, England and Wales, 2025)- Average length of marriage at divorce: 13.0 years, the longest since 1963- Divorces granted: 105,002, similar numbers to 2023 and 2024- Divorce rate: 8.4 per 1,000 opposite-sex married people- Divorces ending a marriage of 20 years or more: 26.4%- Cases granted under the no-fault law: 94.2%- Sole applications under the no-fault law: 74.1%Jess Knauf, Director of Client Strategy at Mediate UK, said: "A 13-year marriage usually means a shared home, pensions and children in school, sometimes grown-up children too. When couples separate later in life there is simply more to sort out, and clear information early on makes a real difference."She added: "No-fault divorce has made the legal process simpler, but three in four divorces still begin with one person applying alone. The final order ends the marriage. It does not settle the money or the arrangements for children, and that part still needs agreeing."Where to find the full figuresMediate UK has published a full breakdown of the new data, including marriage length, divorce rates and the ONS marriage cohort findings, on its UK divorce statistics page. Couples separating after a long marriage can also find guidance on pensions on divorce and on reaching a financial settlement on divorce.The figures cover England and Wales only. Scotland and Northern Ireland publish their own divorce statistics.

Jess Knauf

Family Legal Ltd

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Marriages Now Last a Record 13 Years Before Divorce, New ONS Figures Show News Provided By Family Legal Ltd September 23, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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