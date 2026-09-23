Your Biz Rules And Bloom Communications Partner To Help Leadership Teams Build Stronger Growth Strategies For 2027

Strategic partnership combines business growth, financial and operational strategy with marketing and communications expertise and introduces the 2027 Growth & Alignment Leadership Retreat.

Strategic partnership combines marketing, operational and financial leadership and introduces the 2027 Growth & Alignment Leadership Retreat.

- Leslie Hassler, Founder & PresidentDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Your Biz Rules and Bloom Communications have formed a strategic partnership designed to help leadership teams build stronger, more sustainable businesses by connecting business strategy, financial performance, operations, leadership, marketing and communications.The partnership brings together complementary expertise as organizations prepare for 2027 growth while navigating changing markets, increasing complexity, team capacity and the need for stronger financial performance.Your Biz Rules brings a whole-business approach to growth and scalability, helping leadership teams strengthen strategy, profitability, operations, leadership, accountability and the systems needed to support continued growth. Bloom Communications brings expertise in marketing strategy, brand development, communications and fractional CMO leadership.Together, the firms help leadership teams make decisions across the organization rather than creating individual plans that compete for resources, attention or execution.“A company can have an ambitious revenue goal and a strong marketing plan, but if the financial model, team capacity, operations and leadership decisions are not built to support the growth, the goal can create more strain instead of better results,” said Leslie Hassler, founder of Your Biz Rules.“This partnership gives leadership teams the opportunity to look at the whole business together and make stronger decisions about where they are going and what the organization can realistically support.”Bringing the Whole Business Into the Growth ConversationThe partnership grew from a challenge both firms regularly see inside growing organizations: marketing may be working toward one set of priorities while operations solves for another, or leadership may agree on a growth goal without defining what achieving it will require from people, processes, cash flow, marketing and execution. Those gaps become increasingly important as an organization grows.“Marketing works best when it is connected to what the business is trying to accomplish and what the organization is actually prepared to deliver,” said Jamie Matusek, owner and CEO of Bloom Communications.“Working alongside Your Biz Rules allows us to bring marketing and communications into the larger strategic conversation so leadership can better understand how each part of the organization affects the others.”Introducing the 2027 Growth & Alignment Leadership RetreatOne of the first offerings from the partnership is the 2027 Growth & Alignment Leadership Retreat, a strategic planning experience designed to help executive and leadership teams make the decisions required for the year ahead and turn those decisions into an executable plan.The process begins with discovery and team assessment to understand the organization's priorities, growth goals, leadership dynamics and business challenges. During the retreat, leaders work across four connected areas:1) Business Strategy & Financial Performance: Clarifying goals, financial priorities, resources, investments and measures of success.2) Leadership, People & Accountability: Aligning priorities, responsibilities, decision-making, team capacity and ownership.3) Operations, Process & Capacity: Identifying operational gaps, systems and infrastructure needed to support organizational goals.4) Marketing, Communications & Market Growth: Connecting brand, marketing, communications, customer acquisition and business development to the broader strategy.Rather than leaving with disconnected departmental plans, teams work toward shared priorities and move from goals to strategies to tactics to ownership and accountability.“A strategic plan only becomes valuable when people know what they are responsible for doing with it,” Hassler said.“The leadership team needs a plan the organization has the capacity to execute, with clear priorities, ownership and accountability once everyone returns to the day-to-day.”Organizations can also engage Your Biz Rules and Bloom Communications for ongoing strategic leadership and implementation support following the retreat.Preparing for 2027With leadership teams beginning 2027 planning and budgeting, Your Biz Rules and Bloom Communications are now scheduling Growth & Alignment Leadership Retreats customized around each organization's leadership structure, priorities and growth objectives.About Your Biz RulesYour Biz Rules is a fractional C-suite consulting firm helping growth-minded business owners and leadership teams create predictable profits and scale with greater clarity, stronger systems and less dependence on key people.About Bloom CommunicationsBloom Communications is a strategic marketing and communications firm helping organizations turn vision into strategy and strategy into growth. Through marketing strategy, brand development, communications, digital marketing and fractional CMO leadership, Bloom works alongside executive teams to strengthen market presence and drive measurable business results.

Leslie Hassler

Your Biz Rules

+1 214-205-6215

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Your Biz Rules and Bloom Communications Partner to Help Leadership Teams Build Stronger Growth Strategies for 2027 News Provided By Bloom Communications September 23, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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