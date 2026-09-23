Marketing Talent Exchange Launches To Put Human Connection And Networking At The Center Of Marketing Hiring

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As AI floods hiring with look-alike applications, this new network gets marketers hired through the people who know them.

- Dani GoodeSOUTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marketing Talent Exchange (MTE) opened its doors today as a career networking community where marketers get hired the way the best hires have always happened: through people who are willing to make the introduction.The launch comes as job seekers say today's current system has stopped working for them. More than half (53%) of job seekers were ghosted by an employer in the past year, a three-year high, according to Criteria Corporation. In a Resume Genius survey of 1,000 active U.S. job seekers, 67% reported encountering fake or misleading job postings, 55% never heard back after applying, and 49% said the job search hurt their mental health.When AI reads the resume, people make the differenceAI now writes the applications, and AI screens them. The result is a flood that all starts to sound the same. In the Resume Genius survey, 68% of job seekers said applicant tracking systems make the search harder. In a January 2026 Employment Hero survey, only 13% said AI resume screening was acceptable.When every resume looks polished, the thing a machine can't fake becomes the thing that matters most: a real person who says, "I know her. She's great.""This is a huge problem we have. AI made it easy to apply everywhere, and that made it almost impossible to be seen anywhere," said Dani Goode, founder of Marketing Talent Exchange. "Great marketers were never the problem. Access was. In an AI-powered world, who you know matters more than ever, and so does who knows you. A bot can sort a resume. It can't vouch for you. People can."From resume to real introductionMTE flips the job search from cold applications to warm paths. Members upload a resume, MTE matches them to live roles, and then shows where someone in the network can open the door. Every day, members trade introductions, share who is hiring, and vouch for one another.Research backs the approach. A five-year study of more than 20 million LinkedIn users, published in Science, found that job moves most often came through "moderately weak" ties: people with a real shared history who aren't in daily contact. That is exactly the kind of connection MTE is built to surface.Day one, by the numbers.109 open roles where a member can offer a way in, across 46 companies.448 open marketing roles on the U.S. board.60 warm introductions made member-to-member, including at Microsoft, Amazon, ServiceNow and Gusto.Resumes arriving from 28 countries.One member already hired.Job boards live today in the United States, EMEA, Canada, and Latin AmericaMTE also opens with two dedicated rooms: The Intern Exchange, so students and new grads aren't competing with people who have 15 years of experience, and The Leadership Exchange, a peer community for senior marketing leaders at every stage of a modern career, whether full-time, fractional, or advisory. A mentor-mentee exchange is coming up next.A lesson from graduation dayFor Goode, the idea started long before the technology did."When I graduated from Syracuse, my grandfather pulled me aside and told me, 'Your network is the only job you'll have your entire career,'" Goode said. "Twenty-five years later, with AI changing everything around us, he's more right than ever. Every good job I ever had came from a person. Marketing Talent Exchange is my way of handing that network to everyone who never got that advice. Good people find good people."AvailabilityMarketing Talent Exchange is open now at marketingtalentexchange. Membership is $19 per month. Marketers can upload a resume for free to get started, and companies looking to hire vetted marketing talent can reach out to join the network.About Marketing Talent ExchangeMarketing Talent Exchange is a career networking community for marketing professionals, from interns to CMOs, built around placement. Marketing Talent Exchange pairs a curated job board with the relationships inside its community, so members spend less time applying and more time getting introduced. Founded by marketing leader Danielle Goode, we operate boards across the U.S., EMEA, Canada, and Latin America. Learn more at marketingtalentexchange.Media Contact Dani Goode, Founder,....

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Marketing Talent Exchange

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Networking Is the One Role You'll Have Your Entire Career

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Marketing Talent Exchange Launches to Put Human Connection and Networking at the Center of Marketing Hiring News Provided By Marketing Talent Exchange September 23, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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