Vadakara: High Court Grants Bail To Second Teacher Kavya In MDMA Case! Read On

Kozhikode: The High Court granted bail to the second teacher accused in the Vadakara MDMA case. Justice Kauser Edappagath gave bail with strict conditions to 29-year-old Kavya, the third accused in the case. The court had already granted bail to Keerthana, another teacher involved in the case. The police investigation team arrested Koyilandy native Kavya earlier on July 25.

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The police found that Kavya had a clear role in the MDMA financial deals. The fourth accused Neeshma and the fifth accused Jijil Kuriakose from Iritty are currently in police custody. The court will take up their bail pleas in the coming days. The police believe that Wayanad native Shinto handled the actual MDMA sales and money matters. The cops have not managed to catch him yet. Over Rs 1 crore landed in Jijil's bank account in just six months.

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The defense lawyers argued that the NDPS case will not hold up because the police did not seize a commercial quantity of MDMA. The High Court agreed that further judicial custody was not necessary and granted bail to Kavya. The three teachers, Keerthana, Kavya, and Neeshma, regularly sent money to Jijil's account. The police probe showed that this money then moved from Jijil's account to Shinto's account. The police stated that Shinto and the teachers sold the drugs using social media platforms. These three women previously worked as temporary specialist teachers at the Perambra BRC. The education department fired them after the police named them in the drug case. Advocate M P Priyesh Kumar represented the defense in court.