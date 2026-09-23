Deadline Alert: UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UWM Holdings Corporation (“UWM” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UWMC ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

In December 2025, UWM and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (“Two Harbors”) (owner of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing) signed an all-stock merger agreement valued at $1.3 billion to expand UWM's mortgage servicing rights (MSRs).

However, in March 2026, Two Harbors terminated the UWM agreement after CrossCountry Mortgage stepped in with a competing cash offer and agreed to pay UWM's termination fee. UWM aggressively countered by raising its proposals, but Two Harbors' board repeatedly rebuffed these advances, leading to a brief mandated negotiation waiver period in June 2026 that expired without a new deal.

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, UWM reported second quarter fiscal year 2026 financial results, including a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss which contributed to a $451.9 million second-quarter net loss. Total equity also fell 43.6% year over year, reflecting the net loss and derivative-related charges.

Then, on August 6, 2026, at 10:30 AM EDT, the Company held an earnings call in connection with its second quarter 2026 financial results. During that call, Chief Executive Officer Mathew Ishbia (“Ishbia”) disclosed“We were over-hedged, if you think of it that way, protecting against the Two Harbors transaction.” Ishbia further stated“[w]e don't traditionally hedge our MSRs [Mortgage Servicing Rights]” but“when you're going through and acquiring a company like Two Harbors and a massive MSR book... it created a little more risk. So... we did put a hedge on to protect against that risk and then a lot of things happen[ed]... and then obviously, the Two Harbors transaction went away. And so a confluence of events that created a hedge loss.”

On this news, shares of UWM Holdings fell $0.64 or 34.78% to close at $1.20 on August 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had deviated from its traditional strategy of not hedging its mortgage servicing rights to take a major hedge position; (2) the Company over-hedged itself in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction; (3) the Company's purported efforts to balance its risk in fact created an excess hedging risk; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UWM Holdings Corporation securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 13, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .