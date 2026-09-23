R3 Stem Cell Now Offering MUSE Stem Cell Treatment In South Africa

- David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Stem Cell, recognized as the world's largest provider of regenerative medicine therapies with more than 80 Centers of Excellence spanning multiple countries, today announced the official launch of MUSE (Multilineage-differentiating Stress Enduring) stem cell therapy in South Africa. The launch represents an expansion of advanced regenerative treatment access on the African continent to date, giving South African patients and physicians direct access to a therapy platform previously available only through R3 Stem Cell's international clinical network.

The introduction of MUSE stem cell therapy in South Africa is part of R3 Stem Cell's ongoing global expansion strategy, which has brought regenerative treatment options to patients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. South Africa now joins this growing list of markets where patients can access MUSE-based treatment protocols administered under the R3 Stem Cell clinical framework.

Research to date has shown MUSE stem cells to not only have an acceptable safety profile, but also positive effects for many neurological conditions such as ALS, MS, stroke, autism, brain injury, and spinal cord injury. A compilation of peer-reviewed research studies can be viewed here: . The addition of MUSE stem cell therapy for autism in South Africa is a significant addition to the R3 CARES program, which is the Cellular Autism Registry for Evaluation and Safety.

For years, patients in South Africa seeking advanced, non-surgical regenerative options have had limited access to cell-based therapies of this caliber, often requiring international travel to reach a qualified provider. With this launch, R3 Stem Cell is closing that gap, establishing a local pathway for patients to receive MUSE cell therapy without leaving the region.

“Bringing MUSE stem cell therapy to South Africa is an important step forward for regenerative medicine on the continent,” said Dr. David Greene, Founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell.“Our mission has always been to expand access to advanced, science-driven regenerative options for patients wherever they are. South Africa has a sophisticated medical community and a patient population that has long deserved access to the same caliber of regenerative treatment available in our other Centers of Excellence around the world. This launch changes that.”

MUSE (Multilineage-differentiating Stress Enduring) cells are a naturally occurring, non-genetically modified stem cell population first identified within the connective tissue and bone marrow of the human body. Unlike many cultured or heavily processed cell products, MUSE cells are distinguished by:

.Multilineage differentiation potential – the ability to give rise to cell types across multiple germ layers

.Innate stress tolerance – MUSE cells are uniquely able to survive in harsh, low-oxygen, and nutrient-poor environments, which is believed to support their homing and survival at sites of tissue damage

.Preferential homing to damaged tissue – early research suggests MUSE cells selectively migrate toward injured or diseased tissue after administration

.A favorable safety profile in published clinical literature to date

Because of these properties, MUSE cells have generated substantial interest across the regenerative medicine field as a platform for supporting the body's own repair processes. Beginning immediately, R3 Stem Cell's South Africa program will offer MUSE cell therapy across three dosing tiers, allowing physicians to tailor treatment protocols to individual patient needs. Pricing for the South Africa launch is as follows:

Cell DosePrice (USD)Typical Use Case

20 Million Cells$7,495Entry-level protocol / single-region focus

50 Million Cells$12,950Standard protocol / moderate-complexity cases

100 Million Cells$18,950Advanced protocol / multi-region or higher-complexity cases

Final protocol recommendations, including dosing tier, are determined on a case-by-case basis following consultation with an R3 Stem Cell-affiliated physician. South Africa was selected as R3 Stem Cell's newest market due to its established medical infrastructure, growing demand for regenerative treatment options, and a physician community well-positioned to integrate advanced cell therapy protocols into existing patient care pathways. R3 Stem Cell will work closely with local physician partners to ensure treatment delivery meets the same clinical standards applied across its other Centers of Excellence worldwide.

“This is just the beginning of our work in this region,” added Dr. Greene.“We see enormous potential to bring meaningful regenerative options to patients across Africa, and South Africa is the natural starting point given its medical infrastructure and patient demand.”

R3 Stem Cell is a multinational regenerative medicine provider and the world's largest network of its kind, operating more than 80 Centers of Excellence across eight countries. The company offers a range of stem cell-based and exosome therapy options for patients seeking non-surgical treatment pathways, supported by an expanding body of clinical research, a dedicated physician training program, and an international ambassador and marketing network. R3 Stem Cell's mission is to advance access to safe, science-driven regenerative medicine on a global scale.

For those indivdiuals interested in obtaining a free consultation to discuss MUSE stem cell therapies, call +27311001808 or email...

Media Contact

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

R3 Stem Cell Founder/CEO

... +1 (844) GET-STEM



David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

R3 Stem Cell International

+1 888-988-0515

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