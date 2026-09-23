VSCP Law Founding Partner Gregory Spizer Recognized In 2027 Edition Of The Best Lawyers In America®

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– VSCP Law's founding partner Gregory Spizer has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for his work in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

The 2027 publication marks the 33rd edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Recognition is determined through a peer-review process in which attorneys evaluate the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

“Personal injury litigation requires careful preparation, sound judgment and a commitment to holding negligent parties accountable,” said Spizer.“This recognition reflects the standards we bring to that work every day on behalf of individuals and families facing serious injuries.”

As a founding partner of VSCP Law, Spizer represents individuals and families in significant personal injury matters. He has handled thousands of personal injury cases over the course of his career and has a strong record advocating for people who have suffered catastrophic injuries because of negligence or wrongdoing. He has also secured significant multimillion-dollar recoveries for injured clients.

The 2027 edition includes 5,782 lawyers nationwide in the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs practice area, making it one of the five largest practice areas represented in this year's edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

For more information about VSCP Law and its legal services, visit the firm's website .

VSCP Law is a Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm focused exclusively on representing individuals and families who have suffered catastrophic or fatal injuries. The firm represents clients in medical malpractice and other catastrophic personal injury matters. Founded by experienced trial attorneys Joshua Van Naarden, Gregory Spizer, Ryan Chase and John Pinto, the firm is dedicated to helping clients who have been harmed by the misconduct of others obtain the justice they deserve.

VSCP Law

2001 Market St 41st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 880-6092

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Press Contact: Eric Henry

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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VSCP Law founding partner Gregory Spizer recognized in 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® News Provided By Law Firm Newswire September 23, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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