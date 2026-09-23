An AI Overview answers a search for Philly's top-rated vegan restaurants directly on the results page, citing specific businesses instead of just linking to them.

Creative Repute outlines how Generative Engine Optimization helps businesses get cited by AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

- Tina Armstead

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency, is breaking down what businesses need to know as AI platforms increasingly answer search queries directly, changing how online visibility gets earned.

ChatGPT now serves 800 million weekly active users, while Google Gemini reaches 750 million monthly users, plus 2 billion more encountering AI Overviews in standard search results. Perplexity has grown to over 45 million monthly active users. Research from Adobe found that nearly half of AI Overview citations come from pages ranking below the fifth position in traditional search, meaning a strong ranking alone no longer guarantees visibility.

"GEO isn't replacing SEO all together. The key is to structure your online presence to work for both traditional search and AI-generated answers."

Creative Repute's latest blog post, How Is AI Shifting SEO Toward GEO and Changing How Businesses Get Found Online?, explains Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), the practice of structuring a business's digital presence so AI platforms include it in generated answers. The shift reframes the central question from "how do I rank higher?" to "how do I get cited?"

The post outlines what drives AI citation decisions, including direct-answer sections near the top of a page, descriptive headings framed as questions, comparison tables, numbered steps for processes, and claims backed by verifiable data and named sources. It also notes that AI systems weigh offsite reputation, such as press mentions, directory listings, and consistent business information across platforms like LinkedIn and Google Business Profile.

Businesses looking to strengthen how they show up in AI-driven search, or wanting help building a broader marketing strategy around it, can request a free quote from Creative Repute's team.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency offering marketing strategy, web development, and design services to organizations of all sizes. The agency helps clients build a digital presence that performs across both traditional search and AI-driven platforms.

Nile Livingston

Creative Repute, Inc.

+1 215-690-1185

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