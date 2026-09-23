Hy-Tek Intralogistics Launches Hy-Flotm And Hy-Synctm Solutions To Automate The Future Of Beverage Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New high-velocity and surgical automation solutions address SKU proliferation, labor scarcity, and outbound fulfillment bottlenecks ahead of NBWA 2026

Erlanger, KY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier supply chain systems integrator, today announced the formal launch of its specialized beverage distribution solutions: Hy-FloTM and Hy-SyncTM. Engineered to address the compounding pressures of rapid SKU proliferation, labor scarcity, and tight route-delivery SLAs, these modular solutions provide North American beverage distributors with scalable paths to modernize their warehouse operations.

The announcement comes ahead of the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention, where Hy-Tek will showcase its automated beverage fulfillment capabilities and invite beverage distribution leaders to exclusive solution exploration sessions at its 20,000 sq. ft. Innovation Lab in Erlanger, KY.

Engineered for Expanding Beverage Portfolios

Many beverage distribution facilities were originally designed to support a few hundred SKUs but are now being challenged to handle thousands as portfolios expand beyond beer into wine, spirits, seltzers, and RTDs. The resulting SKU proliferation is straining storage capacity, increasing travel distances, and creating bottlenecks throughout fulfillment operations.

Hy-Tek's Beverage Solutions Group, led by Chief Automation Officer Zac Boehm, developed Hy-FloTM and Hy-SyncTM to give distributors flexible alternatives to rigid, one-size-fits-all automation builds.



Hy-FloTM (Unified "All-In" High-Velocity Flow): Integrates automated case storage and retrieval, robotic de-palletizing and palletizing options, and autonomous pallet load movers to deliver step-change productivity gains while ensuring picking and inventory accuracy along with stable pallet builds. Hy-SyncTM (Surgical Long-Tail Buffering): Isolates and automates slow-moving long-tail SKUs or high-velocity fast-movers within a dense robotic buffer, eliminating miles of manual walking for selectors and sequencing cases directly to outbound staging docks.

"Beverage distribution has reached a critical inflection point where traditional manual walk-loops simply cannot keep pace with exponential SKU growth and labor turnover," said Zac Boehm, Chief Automation Officer and Beverage Solutions Group Leader at Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "With Hy-FloTM and Hy-SyncTM, we are removing the friction of warehouse automation. Whether a distributor needs an end-to-end, high-throughput overhaul or a surgical buffer to isolate long-tail complexity, our proven solutions protect core operating margins and ensure trucks depart on schedule."

Connect at NBWA & Experience the Innovation Lab

Hy-Tek will be actively engaging with industry leaders throughout the upcoming NBWA event. Distributors are invited to meet with Zac Boehm and the Beverage Solutions Group to evaluate current-state facility metrics and explore tailored automation solutions.

Following NBWA, Hy-Tek is hosting exclusive Solution Exploration Discovery Days at its state-of-the-art Innovation Lab in Erlanger, KY. Operating under the motto "We Don't Guess, We Test," the lab allows beverage executives to experience live robotics, software execution, and palletizing systems before committing capital.

To learn more about Hy-FloTM and Hy-SyncTM or to schedule an executive session at NBWA or the Innovation Lab, visit the website.

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Hy-Tek Intralogistics orchestrates the future of automation by seamlessly connecting people to products in a complex supply-chain-dependent world. From network optimization to its IntraOne® full-stack software platform, robotics, advanced material handling automation and aftermarket support, Hy-Tek integrates leading-edge technologies with existing systems to minimize disruption and accelerate ROI. Hy-Tek serves customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit .

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Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier supply chain systems integrator, today announced the formal launch of its specialized beverage distribution solutions: Hy-FloTM and Hy-SyncTM.

CONTACT: Erik Koenig Hy-Tek Intralogistics (513) 310-0218...