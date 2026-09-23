HIMS Shareholder Alert: Investigation Of Potential Fiduciary Duty Breaches By Hims & Hers Officers And Directors - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofmay have breached their fiduciary duties to Hims & Hers and whether the Company and its shareholders suffered harm as a result.

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission, the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, and the People of the State of California, acting by and through Los Angeles County Counsel, filed a complaint against Hims & Hers in federal court.

The complaint alleges that Hims & Hers represented that it“would not disclose consumers' health information to third parties” and advertised a“100% online, private, and secure process.” According to the complaint,“[d]espite promising privacy and discretion, Hims & Hers shared consumers' sensitive health information with third-party advertising companies and platforms,” including Meta and Snap. The complaint further alleges that Hims“did not clearly and conspicuously disclose to consumers that it would share their health information with Advertising Platforms.” It describes the Company as sharing consumers' health information“by Sharing Its Customer Lists and Using Pixel Tracking.”

The complaint also alleges that Hims & Hers failed to“timely disclose material terms of the transaction, clearly and conspicuously, before obtaining the consumer's billing information.” It further alleges that the Company“failed to obtain the consumer's express informed consent” before charging the consumer and“failed to provide simple mechanisms for a consumer to stop recurring charges.”

Why Does This Matter to HIMS Shareholders?

The government complaint raises questions concerning the oversight of Hims & Hers' consumer-protection and data-privacy practices. Kehoe Law Firm's investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors adequately managed and oversaw these matters and whether they breached their fiduciary duties to Hims & Hers and its shareholders.

If you own Hims & Hers common stock, you are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's confidential Stockholder Information Request Form or send us a message to learn more about the investigation and your potential legal rights.

Learn more:

For a free, no-obligation legal evaluation, contact:

Michael Yarnoff, Esq. | (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804 | ... | ...

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