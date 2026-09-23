Audiologists And Speech-Language Pathologists Take To Capitol Hill To Advocate For Policies That Support Patient Access To Essential Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHA Members Bring More Than 6,000 Constituent Letters to Congress as Continued Medicare Payment Pressures Threaten Availability of Needed Services

Washington, DC, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 150 members of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) are meeting with members of Congress and their staffs today to urge action on policies that could greatly affect the public's access to necessary audiology and speech-language pathology services.

Audiologists, speech-language pathologists (SLPs), and students from across the country are participating in more than 175 meetings on the Hill, including meetings with members of key committees that oversee health care, education, labor, and workforce. Among the most pressing issues are continued cuts to Medicare reimbursement rates for audiology and speech-language pathology services that could sharply reduce the public's access to them. These funding cuts are making it financially impossible for some provider practices to remain open and/or to serve Medicare beneficiaries.



“Congress needs to hear directly from the professionals who see how payment policies affect people's ability to obtain essential care in communities nationwide,” said ASHA President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow.“Services provided by audiologists and speech-language pathologists help people communicate, eat safely, participate in school and work, and live as independently as possible. Continued funding cuts can and already are restricting access to these life-changing services and having a high negative impact on rural and underserved communities.”

Medicare payment for services has faced persistent downward pressure, while the costs for maintaining a practice and delivering care continue to rise. This situation is absolutely unsustainable, particularly as more people require the care of audiologists and SLPs. These professionals work with people of all ages, including individuals born with developmental delays; those recovering from strokes, head and neck cancer, and traumatic brain injuries; and people with hearing loss.

SLPs are also preparing for a major billing and coding transition in 2027, when 10 new treatment codes will replace one existing, overarching code (CPT® code 92507). ASHA supports a new coding structure that more accurately reflects current clinical practice while continuing to advocate for appropriate valuation for provider services, consistent implementation across payers, reduced administrative burden, and uninterrupted patient access. Unfortunately, even with appropriate code values, Congress needs to take action to avoid arbitrary payment reductions that could undermine the value of clinicians' services.

Earlier this month, ASHA submitted formal comments to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on the proposed 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. The association urged CMS to adopt accurate values for audiology and speech-language pathology services, address proposed practice-expense policies that could disadvantage services personally provided by qualified clinicians, and protect access during the transition to the new SLP treatment codes.

In addition to addressing Medicare payment instability, ASHA members are advocating for protecting Medicaid, preserving the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), funding research, and advancing other federal policies that support people with communication disorders.

“Today's meetings are part of ASHA's year-round work with Congress, CMS, and other federal decision-makers,” Rosa-Lugo said.“Our members are bringing the experiences of their patients, students, and communities directly to policymakers-and making clear that access to communication, swallowing, and cognitive care is critical and must remain a national priority.”

Learn more about ASHA's advocacy at .

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About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members, certificate holders, and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders.

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