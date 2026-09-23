Global Impact Ventures Commits $100 Million To Help Communities Across The U.S. And Around The Globe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New commitment will help accelerate funding for organizations advancing solutions to global and local challenges.

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Impact Ventures today announced a commitment to mobilize and deploy $100 million in new philanthropic funding over the next three years to support solutions to urgent challenges in the United States and around the world. Global Impact Ventures is a family of mission-driven organizations, including Global Impact and Geneva Global, dedicated to inspiring greater giving and advancing impact around the world.

As communities around the globe navigate increasingly complex challenges, organizations working on the front lines often struggle to access the funding and operational support needed to scale their impact. While donors are often ready to act, administrative and operational barriers can slow funding from reaching organizations addressing urgent challenges around the world. Through services such as fiscal sponsorship, grantmaking administration, and charitable program implementation, Global Impact Ventures helps remove these barriers so resources can reach communities more effectively.

The commitment will support organizations working to address some of today's most pressing challenges and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, including efforts focused on economic opportunity, health, education, climate resilience, and humanitarian needs.

"We're proud to work with organizations advancing solutions to today's most pressing challenges,” said Global Impact President and CEO Scott Jackson.“This commitment is about helping more resources reach those efforts so they can continue to grow their impact.”

Working alongside a network of more than 250 nonprofit organizations and philanthropic initiatives, Global Impact Ventures helps expand access to funding and strengthen capacity.

The commitment was announced at the Clinton Global Initiative 2026 Annual Meeting. Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action - new, specific, and measurable projects and programs – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

CONTACT: Cassie Call Global Impact...