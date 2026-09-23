Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein Partner Elizabeth Bass Named 2026 Rising Star By The Business Council Of Westchester

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth White Bass, a partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, was named one of the Business Council of Westchester's 2026 Rising Stars: 40 Under 40 at an awards ceremony last night, an honor from the county's largest and most influential business organization, whose members represent more than 200,000 employees, according to the BCW. She now joins more than 880 professionals the council has celebrated since 2004 for their accomplishments, business affiliations and leadership.Bass said: "I'm honored to be recognized by the Business Council of Westchester as a Rising Star. As a partner at Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein, I'm proud to work alongside an exceptional team of matrimonial and family law attorneys and to advocate for clients through some of the most consequential moments of their lives. I'm grateful to the Business Council of Westchester for this recognition and to my colleagues at BBNS for their support, and I look forward to continuing to grow, lead, and make an impact in Westchester and beyond.""We are so proud of Elizabeth White Bass and her amazing accomplishment!" said Managing Partner Jacqueline Newman.Bass has practiced matrimonial law exclusively since law school, concentrating on complex high net worth divorce and custody disputes. Her work spans property division, relocation, child and spousal support and matters arising after judgment, along with prenuptial, postnuptial and separation agreements. Before entering private practice, she completed a three-year clerkship with the Honorable Laura E. Drager in a dedicated matrimonial part of the New York State Supreme Court, New York County.Peers have selected her as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in Family Law for the New York Metro edition every year from 2019 through 2026, a distinction her firm notes goes to fewer than 2.5 percent of attorneys in New York State. Elizabeth was named to the 2027: Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list and was a featured panelist at the 2026 annual Westchester Women's Summit. She coauthored the Chambers Global Practice Guide's "Child Relocation Guide for New York," and has been featured in the media with respect to her custody and financial expertise. Her pro bono work includes service to Sanctuary for Families, the New York Center for Juvenile Justice and the AIDS Law Society. A graduate of Tulane University, Bass earned her J.D. from New York Law School.Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein focuses solely on family and divorce law, offering litigation, negotiation, collaborative law and mediation. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, it maintains offices in White Plains, Garden City, Hackensack, New Jersey, and Boca Raton, Florida.Media Contact:

Ryan McCormick

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

+1 516-901-1103

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Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein Partner Elizabeth Bass Named 2026 Rising Star by the Business Council of Westchester News Provided By Goldman McCormick PR, INC September 23, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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