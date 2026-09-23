Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Asheville Region Announces Expansion Of Afterschool Opportunities

Boys and Girls Club of the Asheville Region has expanded its afterschool opportunities. Among its offerings, the club will provide academic support, recreation, creative activities, leadership development, and mentorship at Woodfin Elementary School.

- Gretchen Miller, founding CEO of BGCARASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Asheville Region (BGCAR) is launching operations this fall, bringing nationally proven youth enrichment to the Asheville region.The launch comes as North Carolina faces a significant shortage of afterschool opportunities. According to the 2025 America After 3PM report, nearly four in five children who could benefit from an afterschool program lack access, representing approximately 664,000 children statewide. Families cite cost, transportation, and limited availability among the greatest barriers.BGCAR aims to address those barriers by bringing free, accessible programming directly to the places where Asheville-area children and families already are. The organization's initial plans include three Asheville-area locations:●Woodfin Elementary: BGCAR began serving students in grades K-4 at Woodfin Elementary on Sept. 8 through a partnership with Buncombe County Schools. The club will offer academic support, recreation, creative activities, leadership development, and mentorship after the school day ends.●Pisgah View Apartments: In early 2027, BGCAR plans to offer programming for youth at Pisgah View Apartments. The organization will work in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville and other groups already serving families in the community.●150 Westwood Place: BGCAR has purchased the approximately 36,000-square-foot property that previously housed Oasis Church in West Asheville. The 2.66-acre site includes classrooms, gathering spaces, a commercial kitchen, and other areas that BGCAR plans to transform into its flagship Clubhouse.Together, these locations represent the first stage of BGCAR's broader vision for the region. Over time, the organization hopes to expand into communities north and west of Asheville that do not currently have a Boys & Girls Clubs presence, complementing established Clubs in Hendersonville, Brevard, Cashiers, and Forest City. BGCAR also joins a national network of more than 5,500 Clubs serving over 4 million young people through membership and community outreach each year.“I've been impressed by the many people doing important work to support young people in this community,” said Gretchen Miller, founding CEO of BGCAR.“Our goal is to build on that work, fill gaps where they exist, and bring a proven youth development resource to Asheville families.”BGCAR Launches Programming at Woodfin ElementaryBGCAR launched its first Asheville-area program at Woodfin Elementary on Sept. 8 through a partnership with Buncombe County Schools.The school-based Club serves students in grades K-4, giving children a safe and supportive place to spend the hours between the end of the school day and the end of their parents' workday. Programming combines academic support with recreation, creative activities, and leadership development.Having that trusted resource at school can give working parents greater stability and peace of mind. According to the 2025 America After 3PM report, 92% of North Carolina parents with a child in an afterschool program say it helps them keep their jobs or work more hours, while 96% say they feel less stressed knowing their child is safe after school.“For our students, the hours after school are an important extension of their day,” said Miranda Wheeler, principal of Woodfin Elementary.“We are thrilled to have Boys & Girls Clubs here at Woodfin and have seen a positive response from our families. We're excited about what this partnership can add to the strong community that surrounds our students.”BGCAR Plans Programming at Pisgah View ApartmentsBGCAR plans to expand its neighborhood-based programming to Pisgah View Apartments in early 2027 through a partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville (HACA) and other community organizations.BGCAR is currently seeking resident input to determine the ages of youth who will be served at the site, and to understand the types of programs the community seeks. They will work alongside organizations already serving the Pisgah View community, building on existing resources and relationships while helping address gaps in afterschool care.“Children should be able to find a safe place in their communities to learn, grow, and discover what they can do,” said Ella Santos, CEO of HACA.“By bringing Boys & Girls Clubs programming directly to Pisgah View, we're removing barriers for families and giving young people more opportunities to build confidence, form meaningful relationships, and see a bigger future for themselves.”BGCAR Establishes Permanent Home in West AshevilleBGCAR is also laying the foundation for its long-term presence in the region with the purchase of 150 Westwood Place in West Asheville.The approximately 36,000-square-foot building sits on 2.66 acres and includes classrooms, gathering spaces, a commercial kitchen, and other areas that can be adapted for youth programming. Planning and renovations are expected to take place over the next several years.Unlike BGCAR's school- and neighborhood-based programs, Westwood will serve as a dedicated youth center with space for expanded afterschool and summer programming. Plans include programs for academic support, sports and recreation, arts, and leadership and workforce development.“Westwood is an investment in a long-term resource for Asheville's young people and families,” Miller said.“We want to build a place that belongs to this community, and we're going to work closely with the surrounding neighborhoods and schools to bring that vision to life.”Community members can support BGCAR's growth through donations, partnerships, volunteer involvement, and other opportunities. More information is available at bgcar.

Kyle Parks

Parks Public Relations

+1 813-352-1325

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