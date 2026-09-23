Cylerity Adds Michael Saito To Lead Operations And Compliance

Michael Saito joins Cylerity as Director of Operations and Regulatory Compliance

Cylerity has hired Michael Saito, as the company expands its platform across healthcare and financial institutions.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cylerity has hired Michael Saito, formerly of Epic, to lead operations and regulatory compliance as the healthcare fintech company expands its platform across healthcare providers, health systems and financial institutions.Why it matters: Healthcare organizations routinely deliver care and incur costs weeks or months before reimbursement arrives. Cylerity is building infrastructure to make those future healthcare cash flows more usable as a source of working capital.The company combines claims, reimbursement, operational and banking data to help healthcare organizations access liquidity while they wait for payment from Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers. Cylerity does not factor receivables; rather, it helps banks better understand and underwrite the financial language of healthcare. Higher fidelity financial data reduces risk; healthcare professionals are rewarded with lower cost of working capital from Cylerity's banking partners.As Cylerity expands, the challenge is increasingly operational as well as technical: healthcare data, reimbursement rules, banking controls, provider workflows and regulatory requirements all have to work together. Saito will lead that layer.“Healthcare finance is an orchestration problem,” said Ryan Wheeler, founder and CEO of Cylerity.“Clinical systems, claims, payors, banks and regulatory requirements all have to work together. Michael understands how complex healthcare organizations actually operate, and that becomes increasingly important as we scale.”At Epic, Saito operationalized nationwide health data exchange frameworks, applying his deep understanding of the complex regulatory and operating environment of healthcare to lead the effort that gave large hospitals and clinics across the country a path to participate. That work now facilitates the exchange of hundreds of millions of patient records for treatment every year. At Cylerity, he will apply that same rigor to the company's work at the intersection of healthcare and finance, beginning with scaling its operational governance and compliance program, to reinforce Cylerity's standing as a trusted partner to the healthcare and financial institutions it serves.The bigger picture: Healthcare has spent decades digitizing clinical and reimbursement workflows, but the financing of those workflows remains comparatively static.Cylerity's thesis is that healthcare reimbursement data can support a more dynamic financial infrastructure allowing capital availability to adjust more closely to the underlying value and timing of healthcare cash flows.“Epic helped build much of the digital infrastructure through which healthcare operates,” Wheeler said.“We're building infrastructure that connects those healthcare workflows to the financial system. Michael will help us make that connection operationally durable and scalable.”What we're watching: Cylerity is moving beyond simply accelerating individual claims toward a broader financial infrastructure layer connecting healthcare organizations and capital markets.That raises the stakes around regulatory architecture, data governance and operational controls, particularly as the company works with larger health systems, more sophisticated banking partners and increasingly complex reimbursement structures.The key question is whether healthcare claims, cash reimbursement and supply spend data can ultimately support a more flexible, transparent and scalable form of healthcare working-capital finance.Cylerity is betting that it can.

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Cylerity Adds Michael Saito to Lead Operations and Compliance News Provided By Cylerity Corporation September 23, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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