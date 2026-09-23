Straffi & Straffi Seeks LIV Golf Creditors Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing In New Jersey

Straffi & Straffi Owner, Daniel Straffi, Jr.

Distinguished New Jersey bankruptcy firm is actively supporting LIV Golf bankruptcy creditors to ensure outstanding financial claims receive priority.

- Daniel Straffi, Jr. TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Jersey bankruptcy law firm Straffi & Straffi, Attorneys at Law, is seeking to speak with individuals, businesses, vendors, contractors, service providers, players, and employees who believe LIV Golf LLC owes them money following the league's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in New Jersey.LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on September 8, 2026. The filing reports estimated assets of $100 million to $500 million and estimated liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion. Bankruptcy documents list several high-profile golfers among the creditors, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Cameron Smith.While major creditors receive significant attention, the bankruptcy affects a broader group providing goods and services such as marketing, media, hospitality, transportation, and technology to LIV Golf.LIV Golf LLC Creditors ImpactedPotential creditors of the LIV Golf bankruptcy case include:. Golfers and agents. Vendors, suppliers, contractors, and consultants. Event, hospitality, and venue operators. Marketing, media, and technology providers. Transportation, logistics, and security companies. Employees, former employees, and businesses with unpaid invoices or contractual claimsCreditors should preserve contracts, invoices, purchase orders, correspondence, payment records, and documentation supporting amounts owed.The Role of Experienced Bankruptcy AttorneysA creditor should not assume an unpaid invoice will automatically be paid. Chapter 11 proceedings operate under specific rules, court orders, and deadlines.Straffi & Straffi has represented clients in bankruptcy matters for over 40 years. The firm's practice includes Chapter 7, 11, and 13 proceedings, debt restructuring, and bankruptcy litigation.Book a Free Creditor ConsultationThe experienced bankruptcy lawyers at Straffi & Straffi can help creditors understand the Chapter 11 process, evaluate claim documentation, and determine next steps. Schedule a free consultation via the firm's website or call (732) 518-9057.

Daniel Straffi, Jr.

Straffi & Straffi, Attorneys at Law

+1 732-518-9057

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Straffi & Straffi Seeks LIV Golf Creditors Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing in New Jersey News Provided By Straffi & Straffi, Attorneys at Law September 23, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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