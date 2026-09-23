MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This on-demand webinar features compliance, credentialing, & infection prevention leaders sharing time-management frameworks

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MedTrainer, the healthcare compliance, credentialing, and learning platform, has released an on-demand webinar and companion resource detailing how healthcare admins reclaim their days despite mounting regulatory pressure.The panel features Brandy Coyle, Chief Compliance Officer at Bluegrass Community Health Center; Missy Travis, RN and founder of IP&C Consulting; and Mary Carol Michaud, Credentialing Specialist at MedTrainer.The workload data driving the discussion is stark: 730 health workforce bills enacted across all 50 states last year, HHS Office for Civil Rights fines up 40% year over year, and healthcare overtime hours equal to more than 9,000 full-time jobs.A live attendee poll found constant interruptions to be the biggest disruption to an admin's day. Speakers address that directly, covering calendar blocking, audit-readiness built into daily routines, and how to reset timelines with physicians and leadership instead of saying no outright. Michaud also presents her "three Ps" framework: plan for clarity before the day begins, protect time for meaningful work, and prioritize what moves work forward session also examines tool sprawl. All three panelists cited time lost logging in and out of separate systems for policies, training, and credentialing. MedTrainer consolidates all of that into a single platform.The full recap is available at blog/healthcare-admins-reclaim-time/.

McKayla Grumvert

Healthcare Software News

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MedTrainer Panel Reveals How Healthcare Admins Reclaim Their Days Amid Record Compliance Workloads News Provided By Agency News Monthly September 23, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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