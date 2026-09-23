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Azerbaijan, U.S. Discuss Strategic Relations
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. On the sidelines of UNGA81, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X.
The sides exchanged views on the strategic relations of Azerbaijan-U.S., highlighting institutional engagement with the U.S. Congress to promote long-term regional security, peace, and stability.
The meeting emphasized Azerbaijan's key regional role.
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