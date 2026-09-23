Nova Bus To Supply 120 Additional Electric Buses To OC Transpo For The Ottawa Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAINT-EUSTACHE, Quebec, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the City of Ottawa's plan to transition toward sustainable, zero-emission mobility, Nova Bus, a North American leader in city bus manufacturing and member of the Volvo Group, is marking the formalization of an additional order for 120 all-electric Nova LFSe+ buses by OC Transpo. The agreement brings the total number of electric buses ordered from Nova Bus to 175 and marks an important milestone in modernizing the national capital's transit network.

Manufactured and assembled entirely in Canada, these vehicles will help Ottawa advance its environmental goals while strengthening Nova Bus's role as a leading partner in the decarbonization of Canadian public transit.

A Sustainable Partnership Rooted in the Energy Transition

Present in Ottawa since 2017, Nova Bus has supported OC Transpo in modernizing its network and transitioning to electric mobility. The progressive delivery of the new vehicles by the third quarter of 2027 will bring the total number of Nova Bus vehicles delivered to Ottawa to more than 400, reflecting a strong partnership built on trust and operational excellence.

“We are extremely proud to continue this strategic partnership with OC Transpo and the City of Ottawa in their historic shift toward zero-emission mobility. The confirmation of these 120 Nova LFSe+ buses, manufactured and assembled entirely in Canada, reaffirms the reliability of our electric solutions and the quality of the support our teams provide on the ground. We thank OC Transpo for their renewed trust in our expertise and service infrastructure”, said Mr. Paul Le Houillier, President of Nova Bus.

Technical Expertise and a Dedicated Field Support Network

Designed to deliver optimal performance in demanding winter and urban conditions, the Nova LFSe+ combines the proven robustness of the LFS platform with advanced electric propulsion. Nova Bus also supports OC Transpo's teams through workforce training, charging infrastructure optimization and technical support throughout the vehicles' lifecycle. The addition of these 120 electric buses will expand the existing LFSe+ fleet in Canada, bringing the number of electric buses in operation in the country to more than 500.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. For 30 years, supported by a team of dedicated professionals, Nova Bus has delivered innovative, diverse, safe and reliable solutions that support urban public transit and enhance the passenger experience, notably through its Nova LFS platform. As a trusted partner to transit authorities and fleet operators, Nova Bus is committed to supporting them, at their own pace, in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing positively to a greener economy. For more information about Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com.

For more information:

Christos Kritsidimas

Vice-President, Public Affairs, Legal Affairs and Communications

Nova Bus

Phone: +1 (438) 350-0454

Email: ...