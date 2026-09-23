Dr. Robert Dipilla Named Dentist Of The Year In Birmingham

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Birmingham cosmetic and aesthetic dentist recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute, with a 4.9-star rating across 257 patient reviews

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BIRMINGHAM, MI - Dr. Robert DiPilla, founder of DiPilla Dentistry of Birmingham, has been named Dentist of the Year Birmingham by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on aggregated publicly available consumer review data. The recognition reflects the practice's 4.9-star rating across 257 reviews and its longstanding reputation for patient-centered dental care in the Birmingham community.

With more than 25 years of experience in general, restorative and aesthetic dentistry, Dr. Robert DiPilla has built his career around creating natural-looking, healthy smiles through a comprehensive approach to cosmetic dentistry and smile design.

Rather than focusing on an individual tooth or procedure, Dr. DiPilla approaches aesthetic dentistry by evaluating the smile as a whole - including tooth proportion, shape, color, function, bite and facial harmony. His philosophy is centered on creating results that are refined and natural, rather than smiles that simply look“done.”

“Great cosmetic dentistry should enhance the person, not overpower them,” said Dr. DiPilla.“My goal has always been to combine health, function and aesthetics so the final result looks natural and feels like it belongs to the patient.”

A Comprehensive Approach to Cosmetic Dentistry

DiPilla Dentistry of Birmingham provides comprehensive preventive, restorative and cosmetic dental care, with particular emphasis on complex aesthetic and restorative cases.

Cosmetic and restorative services include porcelain veneers, smile makeovers, dental implants, porcelain crowns, cosmetic bonding, professional teeth whitening, tooth-colored restorations and comprehensive restorative dentistry. The practice also utilizes digital imaging and modern dental technology to assist with diagnosis, treatment planning and the design of highly individualized treatment.

For patients requiring more extensive treatment, Dr. DiPilla's approach considers not only the appearance of the teeth, but also the relationship between the teeth, gums, bite and overall facial aesthetics. This comprehensive perspective allows treatment to be planned around both long-term oral health and the patient's desired aesthetic outcome.

The Birmingham practice also provides preventive hygiene, periodontal therapy, scaling and root planing, laser periodontal treatment, digital X-rays, bridges and same-day CEREC restorations, allowing patients to receive a broad range of care within one practice.

Dentistry Designed Around the Patient

DiPilla Dentistry of Birmingham has been designed to provide a more personalized dental experience, combining advanced technology with attentive, relationship-based care.

The practice's philosophy is straightforward: listen carefully, diagnose comprehensively and recommend treatment based on what will best serve the patient's health, function and smile over the long term.

The Dentist of the Year Birmingham recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute reflects publicly available consumer feedback and does not guarantee future outcomes or replace professional dental advice.

About Dr. Robert DiPilla and DiPilla Dentistry

Dr. Robert DiPilla is an experienced cosmetic, aesthetic and restorative dentist who has practiced for more than 25 years. He is the founder of DiPilla Dentistry, with locations serving Birmingham, Detroit, New Baltimore and St. Clair Shores, Michigan.

His clinical focus includes aesthetic dentistry, porcelain veneers, smile design, restorative dentistry, implant dentistry and comprehensive treatment designed to integrate oral health, function and facial aesthetics.

DiPilla Dentistry of Birmingham is located at:

720 N. Old Woodward Ave., Suite 100

Birmingham, MI 48009

Phone: (248) 646-0442

Appointments and cosmetic consultations are available through the Birmingham office or the practice website.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across multiple sectors using aggregated publicly accessible consumer review data. Its recognitions are based on consumer review information within individual categories and markets.

DiPilla Dentistry of Birmingham

DiPilla Dentistry of Birmingham

+1 (248) 646-0442

email us here

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