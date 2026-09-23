Bookend Partners Launches Event-Lodging Revenue Platform, Turning Attendee Travel Into Organizer Income

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Atlanta company founded by Trane Levine lets events earn a share of the lodging their attendees book

- Trane Levine, founder of BookendATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bookend Partners, an Atlanta software company founded by Trane Levine, has launched a platform that lets events, venues and tournaments earn a share of the lodging revenue their attendees generate.Every event that draws people from out of town also sends them looking for a place to stay. Today that search happens on the large booking sites, and the commission on it is paid to those sites rather than to the organiser whose event created the trip. The only widely used alternative is a traditional room block, which asks the organiser to guarantee rooms, negotiate a hotel contract and carry the risk of the rooms that go unsold.Bookend takes a different route. After an attendee registers, the platform adds a branded stay page to the confirmation step, filled with real lodging around the venue - hotels and vacation rentals alike - and pays the organiser a share of every booking made through it. The page is added with a single line of embed code and carries the event's own name and branding. The organiser is not asked to guarantee rooms, sign a hotel contract, hold inventory or handle a guest.Partners earn approximately 6 to 8 percent of each booking made through their page. There is no setup fee, no minimum, no term and no exclusivity, and payouts run through Stripe to a connected account in the partner's own name. Bookend handles the lodging supply, the booking itself and guest support, and the partner is never the merchant of record.Bookend has been in development since 2024 and is live with partners across motorsports, festivals, youth sports, conferences, tours and fairs. Organisers can request a stay page built for their own event, with real lodging near their venue, before committing to anything.About Bookend PartnersBookend Partners builds event organisers a branded lodging page, fills it with real inventory near their venue, and shares the revenue from every booking that page produces. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia and was founded by Trane Levine in 2024. More information is available at .

Trane Levine

Bookend Partners

+1 404-769-3232

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Bookend Partners Launches Event-Lodging Revenue Platform, Turning Attendee Travel Into Organizer Income News Provided By Bookend Partners September 23, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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