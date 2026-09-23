TSM Roofing LLC A Part Of Four West And Northwest Valley Chambers Of Commerce

Sheldon Murphy - Owner of TSM Roofing

TSM Roofing LLC Expands Community Ties Across The Phoenix Metro's West And Northwest Valley Through Four Chamber Memberships.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TSM Roofing LLC is a member of the four chambers of commerce serving the West and Northwest Valley portions of the Phoenix metro area, deepening the company's ties to the communities. The four organizations are the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, the Northwest Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce and the West Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. Together, they represent a broad cross-section of the West and Northwest Valley business communities.Membership in each chamber reflects TSM Roofing LLC's commitment to building relationships at the local level rather than operating at arm's length from the communities it serves."Being a part of these chambers is about being a real part of the communities where our customers live and work," said Sheldon Murphy, founder of TSM Roofing LLC. "We want local homeowners and business owners to know that TSM Roofing is invested in this area for the long term."The West Valley Regional Chamber (Avondale, El Mirage, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Tolleson and the broader West Valley)The Northwest Valley Chamber of Commerce (Surprise, Phoenix metro)The Glendale Chamber of Commerce (Glendale)The Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce (Wickenburg, Congress, Aguila)Through these memberships, TSM Roofing LLC gains access to local networking events, business-to-business connections and community initiatives organized by each chamber.About: TSM Roofing LLC is a Better Business Bureau-accredited roofing contractor serving the Phoenix and Prescott, Arizona, markets. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in roof replacement for residential and commercial properties. TSM Roofing is also proud to be a Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractor.ROC: 321606

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TSM Roofing LLC A Part of Four West And Northwest Valley Chambers Of Commerce News Provided By TSM Roofing LLC September 23, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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