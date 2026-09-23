New Book Still Learning Makes The Case For Curiosity As Life's Greatest Skill

MENAFN - Pressat) As technology continues to transform the way we live and work, one question is becoming increasingly important: what makes us uniquely human? In his new book, Still Learning: How Curiosity Keeps Us Human in an Uncertain World, Benjamin Verrall, a learning designer and founder of the creative agency Toffee Hammer, argues that the answer lies in remaining curious.

Published by LID Publishing on 17 September 2026, Still Learning challenges the culture of performance, offering instead a practical roadmap for developing a learning mindset needed for an unpredictable world.

Drawing on more than two decades of experience designing learning programmes for global organisations, Benjamin combines personal stories, research and tools to help readers rethink how they learn, lead and connect with others. At the heart of the book is the ALIVE Framework: Ask, Listen, Interpret, Validate and Explore, a practical way to create the conditions for better conversations, meaningful relationships and more human-centred workplaces.

Author, Benjamin Verrall says:



"For much of our lives we're encouraged to prove what we know. But the people who continue to grow are those who remain willing to ask questions, challenge assumptions and embrace uncertainty. AI can generate answers in seconds, but we have a unique human advantage: curiosity. Still Learning is an invitation to reconnect with our curiosity, to become better professionals, and more thoughtful and fulfilled human beings."

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Still Learning encourages readers to move from a performance mindset to a learning mindset, where growth comes through reflection and meaningful dialogue. The book explores how asking better questions, listening attentively and remaining open to new perspectives can transform leadership, organisational culture and everyday life.

The book has already received praise from respected figures across business, leadership, psychology and education.

Professor Sir Cary Cooper, Alliance Manchester Business School, says:

"A really pragmatic and reflective guide to personal development, continuous learning and embracing work-life balance. I think you will get a great deal out of this book, as you reflect on your life, work and curiosity. A must-read on your personal journey."

Jennifer Liston-Smith, Business Psychologist and Leadership Coach, says:

"Still Learning is an engaging and practical contribution to the human needs of our times. Through working with Ben, I know this book reflects both his authenticity and authority, and his generous wish to nurture lifelong curiosity-in himself and others-as a way of being."

Tobias Kuschel, Head of Capability Development at a global healthcare company, says:

"Ben distils his experience into a clear, accessible guide that will resonate with anyone serious about creating meaningful learning."

Still Learning has been written for business leaders, HR professionals, learning and development specialists, executive coaches, educators and anyone seeking to build resilience and adaptability in our uncertain world.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

For all media enquiries and review copies of Still Learning contact



LID Publishing is an award-winning business book publishing house. Visit



About the author: Benjamin Verrall is the founder of Toffee Hammer, a creative agency and learning design consultancy specialising in creating engaging, human-centred learning experiences for organisations. Over the past two decades he has worked across leadership development, organisational learning and behaviour change, helping organisations turn complex ideas into meaningful learning experiences. Still Learning is his first book and brings together his professional experience with personal reflections on curiosity, learning and what it means to remain open to growth throughout life.