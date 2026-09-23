MENAFN - Pressat) PRESS RELEASE ·

23 SEPTEMBER 2026

Charity fundraising expert Darren Richards selected as one of the Foundever AI 100 UK 2026

The founder of Charity AI Partners is recognised by Digital Leaders as one of 100 people putting AI to good use and making an impact for social good across the UK.

UK, 23 September 2026. Darren Richards, founder of Charity AI Partners and an expert on AI for charity fundraising, has been selected as one of the Foundever AI 100 UK 2026, Digital Leaders' list of 100 people putting AI to good use and making an impact for social good across the UK. The list was announced today, ahead of AI Week 2026.

In the organisers' words, the list“recognises 100 people making a real difference with AI. It isn't about job titles or profile. It's about impact, whether they're building tools, adopting them well, shaping policy, or helping others do the same. Each year the list brings together people from business, government, academia, and the third sector. Together they show what good AI looks like in practice.”

Darren has spent over 24 years in charity fundraising and leadership. Through Charity AI Partners he helps charity CEOs and boards treat AI as a leadership issue and use it to raise more money, find more donors and keep them giving for longer. His Humans Lead, AI Scales framework puts the decisions with the charity's leaders first, so that AI never reaches a supporter without a person deciding first.

“I'm really pleased and proud to see charity fundraising on this list. My job is helping charity leaders decide what AI will do in their charity's name, and what it will never do, so they can raise more money without losing their supporters' trust. As I keep telling boards, AI is not a strategy. Leadership is.”

Darren Richards, Founder, Charity AI Partners

Speaking to charity chief executives at a Charity Recruit boardroom on the day the list was announced, Darren said:

“AI can read billions of words, but it can't read the room. The rule of thumb is if it requires empathy or judgement or human relationship, it should stay human, even if the AI can do it. AI is a lighthouse. Used wisely, it will light the way to more income, but charity leaders still steer the ship.”

A public vote for the People's Choice award is open until 5 October at digileaders/AI100-2026. The final order and the category winners will be announced at a celebration at the House of Lords on 16 October 2026, hosted by Lord Ranger of Northwood.

Darren is also speaking at AI Week 2026, which runs from 12 to 23 October and is free to join, with a talk titled Robot Surfers, 007 and the Wisdom of Abraham Lincoln.

ENDS

