Maharaja Hari Singh's Birth Anniversary Marked Across J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The 131st birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh was observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with tributes and public events, a day after a political row over the government holiday marking the former ruler's birth anniversary.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh and recalled his contribution to public welfare and social reforms. He said the Maharaja's emphasis on public service, equality and inclusive development remained relevant.

In Jammu, the Yuva Rajput Sabha organised a Maharally from Ban Talab through parts of the city, culminating at the Maharaja Hari Singh statue near Tawi Bridge, where tributes were paid.

The celebrations followed a cultural programme organised by the Sabha on Tuesday, featuring presentations on Dogra culture, traditions and the life and legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh.

September 23 has been a government holiday in Jammu and Kashmir since 2022 to mark Maharaja Hari Singh's birth anniversary.

The observance came amid a controversy in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday after National Conference MLA Abdul Majid Larmi demanded restoration of holidays associated with Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. He said that if those holidays were not restored, the government should withdraw the September 23 holiday.

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The remarks triggered protests from BJP legislators, who opposed any move to withdraw the holiday. BJP MLA Devyani Rana said the holiday represented a long-standing demand and should not be cancelled.

PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para also sought restoration of the holiday associated with Sheikh Abdullah and July 13 as a public holiday. Congress supported the demand for a Sheikh Abdullah holiday while maintaining that it was separate from the existing September 23 holiday.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said he did not have the authority to grant or withdraw government holidays. BJP members subsequently staged a walkout.

The holidays marking Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary and July 13 were removed from the official holiday calendar in 2020.