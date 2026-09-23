HC Allows Abortion Of Minor Rape Survivor
Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal passed the order on a petition filed on behalf of the minor through her father.
The court was informed that the pregnancy was assessed at around 22 weeks and five days when a Medical Board examined the girl on September 11. By the time the court delivered its judgment, the pregnancy had crossed the 24-week statutory limit.
Considering the girl's age, the circumstances in which the pregnancy occurred and the medical opinion placed before it, the court directed the authorities to take immediate consequential steps for termination, subject to medical assessment and safeguards recommended by the Medical Board.
The judgement noted that the person allegedly responsible for the sexual assault had not been identified or arrested at the time of the decision.Read Also No Court Can Force Minor to Carry Pregnancy Against Her Will: SC UP Woman Conceives Two Years After Sterilisation, Probe Ordered
The court also directed authorities to protect the minor's identity and medical particulars and ensure that she receives necessary medical and psychological support.ADVERTISEMENT
The case highlights the court's exercise of constitutional jurisdiction in exceptional circumstances, balancing the statutory gestational limit with the minor's fundamental rights and medical circumstances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment