Hailstorm, Gusty Winds Hit Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Parts of Kashmir Valley witnessed hailstorms, gusty winds and brief spells of rain on Wednesday as cloud activity intensified across several areas during the afternoon.

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Independent weather forecaster Faizan Asif Keng said cloud development was first observed over parts of North Kashmir before intensifying and spreading towards Central and South Kashmir.

Hailstorms were reported from Sopore and some other areas of North Kashmir, while strong winds were recorded across parts of North and Central Kashmir. Several areas also received brief spells of rain.

“Light snowfall was also observed over the extreme higher reaches of Kashmir,” Keng said.

He said no major spell of rain or snowfall was expected across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 10 days, though isolated late-afternoon thundershowers or brief spells of rain could occur in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department has not issued any weather warning for Jammu and Kashmir for September 23-27. However, thunderstorm and lightning activity has been forecast for September 28 and 29.

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Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 2.9 degrees above normal, while Jammu recorded 33.9 degrees Celsius.

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Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius and received 3.4 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning.