Omar Hits Back At BJP Over Sheikh Abdullah Remarks

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday hit back at the BJP over remarks on National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, saying those who did not participate in the freedom struggle could not teach others about that period of history.

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Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC in Srinagar, CM Omar questioned the historical role of the RSS and the BJP's predecessor organisation, asserting that the contribution and sacrifices of the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir could not be erased.

“The people who did not take part in the fight for freedom, what lesson will they teach us? RSS and the ancestral party of BJP, everyone knows their role in the fight for freedom. Everyone knows who apologised and what they did,” he said.

Omar said Sheikh Abdullah's role in Jammu and Kashmir's history was well known and that the sacrifices associated with the National Conference could not be forgotten.

“No one can forget the role of Sher-e-Kashmir here. The sacrifices that were made in the National Conference. The sacrifice started from the National Conference,” he said.

Referring to the slogan associated with the party's political history, Omar said:“Hamlaavar khabardar, hum Kashmiri hain khabardar. Where did this slogan come from?”

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He accused the BJP of attempting to reinterpret history when it disagreed with a particular narrative.

“Now BJP has made it a habit. When they don't like anything, they try to present history in a new way. They have tried in this too,” he said.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns about the functioning of the Election Commission, saying public trust in elections was fundamental to democracy.

Referring to delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar reiterated concerns earlier expressed by his party.“We believe that the process was opaque, the process was flawed and the entire process was designed to benefit one political party and its friends,” he said.

He also referred to reported differences within the Election Commission, saying such developments raised questions about the electoral process.

“The foundation of democracy is the elections. And if people's trust in the elections is lost, then why do people participate in the elections?” he asked.

Rejecting suggestions that little work had been done during the ongoing Assembly session, Omar said questions, bills and resolutions had been taken up in the House.

He said BJP members had also participated in discussions and noted that deliberations on a resolution concerning teacher training and the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), moved by School Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, would continue.

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“Some more resolutions will come before the House,” he said.

On being asked about the issue of banning books, Omar said the elected government did not currently have the authority to decide such matters.“We just have to wait for that situation to change. And then we will take a fresh look at what's happening,” he said.(KNO)