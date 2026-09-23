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Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation


2026-09-23 03:12:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation: Announced it has extended the proxy voting deadline for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders to 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 25. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading down $0.03 at $1.35.

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