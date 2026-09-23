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Thermo Fisher, Bird, BRS At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $83.82. According to Motley Fool, "Bird has delivered exceptional returns over the past several years and is among the top-performing TSX stocks. It has gained more than 155% over the past year and has climbed over 597% during the last three years."
BRS Resources Ltd. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 50 cents. BRS is mobilizing an immediate surface trenching and rock-sampling program across the northern sector of the Guadalupana claim block in Sonora, Mexico.
Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.60. Earlier this month, Cabral announced the first gold pour at Cabral's 100% owned Phase 1 Cuiú Cuiú mine in Brazil.
Cineplex Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.62. Cineplex said Wednesday that Bill Walker, who was chief executive at Canada's second-largest theatre chain Landmark Cinemas during its 2017 sale to Belgian firm Kinepolis Group, would take Cineplex's helm immediately.
Covalon Technologies Ltd (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.01. Covalon announced Tuesday that it will present at the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, being held at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver on September 28 and 29.
CopperEx Resources Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 55 cents. No news stories available today.
Cavvy Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.42. Earlier this month, Cavvy announced its second-quarter 2026 financial and operating results. The Company produced 21,497 boe/d of hydrocarbons, 984 mt/d of sulphur, and generated Net Operating Income of $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2026.
Mattr Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.75. Mattr's updated fair value estimate has moved from C$20.57 to C$24.07, which implies about a 17% lift in the modelled price target. Recent Street research, including higher targets in the C$22 to C$26 range and several rating upgrades, associates this move with a tighter focus on the company's revenue outlook and what investors might be willing to pay for those earnings. As you read on, you will see how to track these shifting assumptions and what they mean for Mattr's evolving narrative.
Meridian Mining PLC (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.24.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 26.5 cents. Tuesday, Magna Terra announced that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of gross proceeds totalling $3,750,000.80.
NSJ Gold Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 70 cents. NSJ will be changing its name from "NSJ Gold Corp." to "NSJ Antimony Corp." effective September 25. The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE on or about September 25, 2026 under the new name. The Company's trading symbol will remain "NSJ".
Storm Exploration Inc (V Hit a new 52-Week High of 66 cents. Last week, Storm Exploration announced that it has commenced drilling at the extensive Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide target identified on its 100% owned Gold Standard Project, located 60km north of Fort Frances, Ontario.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $23.41. Thermo Fisher today announced the GibcoTM CHO-K1 Catalog Panel, a cGMP-ready portfolio of basal and feed media designed to support strong cell growth and protein production across CHO-K1 cell lines.
BRS Resources Ltd. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 50 cents. BRS is mobilizing an immediate surface trenching and rock-sampling program across the northern sector of the Guadalupana claim block in Sonora, Mexico.
Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.60. Earlier this month, Cabral announced the first gold pour at Cabral's 100% owned Phase 1 Cuiú Cuiú mine in Brazil.
Cineplex Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.62. Cineplex said Wednesday that Bill Walker, who was chief executive at Canada's second-largest theatre chain Landmark Cinemas during its 2017 sale to Belgian firm Kinepolis Group, would take Cineplex's helm immediately.
Covalon Technologies Ltd (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.01. Covalon announced Tuesday that it will present at the 2026 Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference, being held at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver on September 28 and 29.
CopperEx Resources Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 55 cents. No news stories available today.
Cavvy Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.42. Earlier this month, Cavvy announced its second-quarter 2026 financial and operating results. The Company produced 21,497 boe/d of hydrocarbons, 984 mt/d of sulphur, and generated Net Operating Income of $49.6 million in the second quarter of 2026.
Mattr Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.75. Mattr's updated fair value estimate has moved from C$20.57 to C$24.07, which implies about a 17% lift in the modelled price target. Recent Street research, including higher targets in the C$22 to C$26 range and several rating upgrades, associates this move with a tighter focus on the company's revenue outlook and what investors might be willing to pay for those earnings. As you read on, you will see how to track these shifting assumptions and what they mean for Mattr's evolving narrative.
Meridian Mining PLC (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.24.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 26.5 cents. Tuesday, Magna Terra announced that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of gross proceeds totalling $3,750,000.80.
NSJ Gold Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 70 cents. NSJ will be changing its name from "NSJ Gold Corp." to "NSJ Antimony Corp." effective September 25. The Company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE on or about September 25, 2026 under the new name. The Company's trading symbol will remain "NSJ".
Storm Exploration Inc (V Hit a new 52-Week High of 66 cents. Last week, Storm Exploration announced that it has commenced drilling at the extensive Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide target identified on its 100% owned Gold Standard Project, located 60km north of Fort Frances, Ontario.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $23.41. Thermo Fisher today announced the GibcoTM CHO-K1 Catalog Panel, a cGMP-ready portfolio of basal and feed media designed to support strong cell growth and protein production across CHO-K1 cell lines.
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