

Extraordinary Professor, Global Health, Stellenbosch University Honorary Professor, South African Medical Research Council

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Charles Shey Wiysonge is an Extraordinary Professor at Stellenbosch University, Honorary Professor at the South African Medical Research Council, Consultant at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC); and Co-Director of the Centre for Equitable Immunisation and Pandemic Preparedness in Cape Town.

Professor Wiysonge is an internationally recognised physician-scientist and global public health executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience advancing immunization, infectious disease control, primary health care, and health systems strengthening across national, regional, and global settings. He combines frontline national programme experience with regional (continental) executive leadership, implementation science, and an exceptional ability to translate evidence and strategy into contextually relevant programmes that improve health outcomes at scale. Through senior roles in the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa CDC, South African Medical Research Council, academia, and government, he has led large multidisciplinary teams and built influential partnerships with governments, multilateral institutions, philanthropic organizations, civil society, and research partners.

2016–present Extraordinary Professor, Stellenbosch University

ExperienceHonours

Member of the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf); Knighted by the Presidency of Cameroon with the National Order of Valour, the highest honour in Cameroon, in the category“Chevalier".