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H. Damon Matthews

H. Damon Matthews


2026-09-23 03:08:24
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor and Climate Scientist, Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Concordia University
Profile Articles

Damon Matthews is a Professor and Department Chair in Geography, Planning and Environment at Concordia University. Damon holds a PhD in climate science from the University of Victoria, is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada's Academy of Sciences and is a member of Canada's Net-Zero Advisory Body. He has published more than 140 research papers on topics ranging from quantifying the remaining carbon budget to assessing equitable approaches to allocate emission allowances to individual countries. He is internationally recognized for his work in policy-relevant climate science, as well as for initiatives such as the Climate Clock that use digital visualization and web-based technologies to motivate and accelerate climate action. Damon is the Interim Director of the Future Earth Canada Hub, and Scientific co-Director of Sustainability in the Digital Age, working to mobilize research at the intersection of sustainability science and digital innovation.

Experience
  • 2007–present Professor, Concordia University
Education
  • 2004 University of Victoria, Canada, PhD in Earth and Ocean Sciences
Honours

Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, Academy of Sciences


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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