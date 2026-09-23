Matthew Ades
- McGill University
Dr. Matthew Ades is an Assistant Professor in the Division of General Internal Medicine at McGill University with additional training in Vascular Medicine. He holds a Master's degree in Health Professions Education from the University of Ottawa.
He currently serves as Director of the Cardiovascular Prevention Centre at the Jewish General Hospital and the program director of the Thrombosis Training Program at McGill University.
His clinical and academic focus is on atherothromboembolic and polyvascular disease.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, McGill University
- McGill University, -
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