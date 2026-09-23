Lecturer in Robotics and Mechatronics, Newcastle University

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Alessia Noccaro is a biomedical engineer whose research focuses on robotics, human-robot interaction and human augmentation. She received her PhD in biomedical engineering from the University Campus Bio-medico di Roma, Rome, in 2020.

She uses robotics to study human motor control and to augment human abilities with extra robotic limbs. Alessia has worked on the European project CONBOTS, which aims to design a new class of robots to physically couple pairs of people to facilitate learning and improve efficiency during the training of handwriting and music skills.

Alessia was involved in the European project NIMA, or“Non-invasive Interface for Movement Augmentation”, which aimed to design, build and test interfaces that allow people to control artificial limbs in coordination with their natural limbs.

Recently, Alessia has been working on an independent research project called“How humans can learn to control an extra robotic arm”, for which she was awarded a two-year UK Intelligence Community (UK IC) postdoctoral fellowship by the Royal Academy of Engineering.

–present Lecturer in Robotics and Mechatronics, Newcastle University

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