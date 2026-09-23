Professor of Old English and Old Norse, University College Cork

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Tom Birkett is Professor and Chair of Old English and Old Norse at University College Cork, Ireland. He is an expert in Old Norse Mythology, runology, and the Vikings, and is particularly interested in the intersection of scholarship and public medievalism. He has led several major projects in the field of Old Norse Viking Studies, including 'Translating Early Medieval Poetry', 'The World-Tree Project', and NorseMap, the latest a 5-year project funded by the ERC and investigating changes in the perception of the Vikings in the public domain over the last 200 years. He publishes regularly in both academic and popular formats, and has written retellings of Norse Mythology for both adults (The Norse Myths, 2018) and children (Legends of Norse Mythology, 2023).

2012–2025 Professor of Old English and Old Norse, University College Cork

2025 NorseMap: Mapping the Reception and Legacy of the Vikings in Europe Role: Lead Investigator Funding Source: European Research Council

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