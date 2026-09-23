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Fraser Cattini

Fraser Cattini


2026-09-23 03:08:19
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD candidate, Avant-Garde Ireland, University of Liverpool
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My research aims to utilise an interdisciplinary approach to investigate the impact of the visual arts on modernist writing. I am particularly interested in how Irish writers' contact with European avant-garde movements influences their work. More specifically, my thesis explores James Joyce's exposure to Dada; Samuel Beckett's friendship with Alberto Giacometti; and Elizabeth Bowen's cubist influences. Despite the controversy surrounding avant-garde art in Ireland during the first half of the twentieth century, my work aims to demonstrate the profound impact that modernist European movements and visual artists exerted on Irish writers.

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  • –present PhD candidate, Avant-Garde Ireland, University of Liverpool

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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