Colombia Withdraws Intervention In South Africa's ICJ Genocide Case Against Israel

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Colombia has formally withdrawn its intervention in South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the court announced Tuesday.

The ICJ said Colombia had informed the court of its decision to withdraw the declaration of intervention it filed under Article 63 of the court's Statute on April 5, 2024, in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel).

The move ends Colombia's formal participation as an intervening state in the proceedings. Article 63 allows states party to a convention whose interpretation is at issue in a case to intervene in proceedings. Colombia's intervention did not make it a party to the main case.

Colombia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the withdrawal, stressing that the decision was taken under the president's constitutional authority to direct the country's international relations.

The ministry said the withdrawal“does not change Colombia's status as a State Party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, nor does it affect the validity, scope or binding force of the international obligations assumed under that instrument.”

The decision reverses a measure taken under former President Gustavo Petro, whose government filed the intervention in 2024 as Colombia's relations with Israel deteriorated. Petro's government subsequently severed diplomatic relations with Israel in May 2024.

President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office in August, has moved to restore relations with Israel as part of a broader foreign policy shift. His administration had previously announced plans to withdraw Colombia's intervention in the ICJ case.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed Colombia's withdrawal, thanking President de la Espriella for what he described as Colombia's decision to withdraw from“South Africa's false and malicious case against Israel” at the ICJ.

Sa'ar also referred to the move as a reversal of policies pursued during the Petro administration and said it followed earlier discussions with Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula.

“The friendship between Israel and Colombia is stronger than ever,” Sa'ar said.

Israeli Ambassador to Colombia Vivien Aisen also welcomed the decision, saying Colombia had chosen“the right side of history” and describing the move as“a brave and responsible decision that we deeply appreciate.”

South Africa filed the case against Israel in December 2023, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Israel has rejected the allegations and denied that its actions in Gaza constitute genocide. The case remains pending before the ICJ.