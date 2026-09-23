Kazakhstan Plans Major Infrastructure Investment

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved the ratification of a framework partnership agreement with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), opening the way for expanded cooperation and new investment opportunities.

Under the agreement, Kazakhstan is expected to attract around $6 billion in long-term financing on favorable terms over the next five years. The funds will be directed toward key sectors, including transport infrastructure, energy, healthcare, and green finance projects.

Among the potential projects that could receive support are the modernization and reconstruction of major road and railway networks, including the Zhezkazgan–Karaganda, Aktobe–Karabutak–Ulgaisyn, Atyrau–Dossor, and Moyynty–Kyzylzhar routes. These developments are expected to improve domestic connectivity and strengthen Kazakhstan's role as a transit hub between Asia and Europe.

Kazakhstan is one of the founding members of the AIIB and has cooperated with the bank since 2016. During this period, seven projects have been implemented in the country, with a combined value of approximately $1.8 billion.

The new agreement is expected to increase Kazakhstan's access to international financing, reduce pressure on the state budget, and speed up the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects. In the long term, officials expect these investments to support economic growth, create new jobs, encourage private sector development, and improve the country's investment environment.

An interesting aspect of this cooperation is Kazakhstan's growing focus on“green” development. Part of the financing may support projects aimed at improving energy efficiency, developing cleaner technologies, and modernizing infrastructure in line with global efforts to reduce environmental impact.