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Azerbaijan, France Discuss Regional Peace And EU Cooperation At UNGA

Azerbaijan, France Discuss Regional Peace And EU Cooperation At UNGA


2026-09-23 03:07:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan and France discussed bilateral and multilateral relations, the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda and the regional situation during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The meeting was held between Azerbaijan's representative and Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The Azerbaijani side stressed the importance of constructive engagement, referring to guidance provided during high-level exchanges between the two countries' Heads of State over the past year.

The discussions also covered Azerbaijan's efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the region.

The Azerbaijani side said the meeting addressed issues related to bilateral and multilateral relations, Azerbaijan-EU cooperation and regional developments.

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