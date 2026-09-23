Warsaw Backs Deeper Strategic Partnership With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On 23 September, Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Poland, Fuad Isgandarov, presented a copy of his credentials to Marcin Bosacki, State Secretary at Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland told the media that the presentation was followed by a meeting between Isgandarov and Bosacki.

The sides discussed issues on the agenda of Azerbaijan-Poland bilateral relations and prospects for developing cooperation in political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other fields.

Bosacki congratulated Isgandarov on his appointment as Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Poland and wished him success in his diplomatic activities.

He also said that Poland attaches particular importance to its relations with Azerbaijan and to elevating them to the level of a genuine strategic partnership based on mutual respect, trust and shared interests and encompassing all areas of cooperation.

Bosacki also highlighted Poland's interest in participating in reconstruction and redevelopment projects being carried out in Karabakh as part of efforts to expand economic cooperation, stressing the importance Warsaw attaches to developing cooperation in this area.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on current issues on the regional and international agenda and discussed other matters of mutual interest.