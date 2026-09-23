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Operation Vivaldi: Ukrainian Forces Use Ground Robots To Lay 400 M Of Minefields In Two Nights

Operation Vivaldi: Ukrainian Forces Use Ground Robots To Lay 400 M Of Minefields In Two Nights


2026-09-23 03:06:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Third Army Corps said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“Remote mining has now come to the Third Corps – over two nights, we created 400 meters of mine barriers using robots,” the statement said.

The Third Army Corps was the first to begin systematically using remote mining with ground robotic systems and UAVs. During Operation Vivaldi, the technology allowed troops to rapidly mine enemy routes and disrupt Russian logistics.

“Now a task that would take people about two weeks can be completed by robots in two nights,” the military said.

Read also: Operation Vivaldi: Third Army Corps shows strikes on Russian targets in Lyman sector

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian troops used ground robots behind Russian lines for the first time during Operation Vivaldi.

Illustrative photo: Suspilne

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UkrinForm

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