Ukrainian Border Guards Evacuate 15 Crew Members From Vessel Attacked By Russia In Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said this.

In the Black Sea, a Russian attack drone struck a civilian vessel that was sailing after departing from one of Ukraine's ports. There were 16 crew members on board. The captain was killed in the attack. The vessel sustained significant damage and caught fire, the statement said.

The Maritime Guard received information about the vessel being hit during the night. Border Guard boats were immediately dispatched to the area to conduct a search-and-rescue operation.

When the maritime border guards arrived, a fire was still raging on the vessel. The flames damaged part of the superstructure. Rescue efforts were complicated by heavy smoke and high temperatures. There was also a continuing threat of further attacks.

Despite the dangerous conditions, the border guards began evacuating the people on board. As a result of the operation, 15 crew members were evacuated from the vessel.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the body of the deceased captain could not be recovered from the vessel during the main evacuation because of the heavy smoke and high temperatures.

The rescued crew members were taken to the nearest safe port, where they were examined by medics.

Russians attack warehouses in Odesa region and cargo ship in– captain killed

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight on September 23, Russian forces attacked a cargo vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, killing its captain, a Ukrainian citizen.

Photo: Screenshot from video