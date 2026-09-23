Russia Strikes Kramatorsk With Uragan MLRS, Injuring Nine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing a Telegram post by the Donetsk region police.

“The attack occurred today at 11:45 a.m. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used Uragan MLRS. Those injured include four women and five men aged between 46 and 74. One of the women is in serious condition; her personal details are being established,” the statement said.

Police noted that the victims sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and fractures.

The strike damaged eight private houses, the post reads.

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