50+ Countries At UN Urge Russia To End Aggression And Agree To Immediate Ceasefire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a joint declaration released ahead of a UN Security Council meeting by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The document stresses solidarity with Ukraine and the need to uphold the principles of the UN Charter, including respect for states' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as their inherent right to self-defense.

The statement expresses“deep concern” over the escalation of Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian population and infrastructure, which, according to the UN, have caused a record-high number of casualties in recent months.

“We call for full respect for international humanitarian law, accountability, and the protection of civilians,” the document states.

The countries expressed concern over Russia's attacks in the Black Sea, noting that Moscow is seeking to obstruct Ukrainian grain exports, posing a threat to global food security. They support efforts to reach agreements to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

Since March 2025, Ukraine has agreed to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the statement says.

“We call on Russia to finally do the same as a necessary step toward meaningful diplomacy and negotiations leading to peace,” the statement reads.

says at UNGA that peace between Ukraine and Russia to be reached soo

The countries also urged Russia to immediately, safely and unconditionally return to Ukraine all unlawfully detained, forcibly transferred or deported civilians, including children, as well as fully return all prisoners of war and internees.

“Ukraine wants peace. We want peace. Russia must end its aggression, agree to a ceasefire and engage meaningfully in negotiations for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in accordance with international law,” the joint statement says.

Most European countries, as well as Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Honduras, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Panama and South Korea, signed the document.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is attending Wednesday's UN Security Council meeting on the agenda item“Maintenance of International Peace and Security of Ukraine.”